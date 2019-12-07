I didn’t expect to startle the Barnes & Noble clerk, but it happened anyway.
Before you get on my case about not supporting our local bookstores, I was not there to buy a book. I was there to buy a CD, and Barnes & Noble is one of the few places that still sells physical audio CDs. Yes, I am a bit of a dinosaur when it comes to procuring my music, but that is not the point.
Back to my interaction with the store clerk: As I was completing my purchase, the young man asked me if I’d be interesting in donating a book for their holiday book drive. I said yes, and he told me I had the option of choosing a book ranging in price from $5.99 from $8.99. I said I would contribute a book priced at $8.99.
He turned to the shelf and turned back to me, informing me that he didn’t have any books that were $8.99. He asked if a $7.99 book would be OK.
“Sure,” I said. “Actually, how about two books from the $7.99 shelf?”
This is where the shock was delivered. Holding one book in his hand, he turned to me. “Really?” he asked. His eyes were wide. “That’s so nice of you. That’s, like, super generous. Thank you.”
He placed copies of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass” and “My FANGtastically Evil Vampire Pet” in front of me. “Is this OK?”
“Something classic and something new, I like it. Thank you,” I replied.
“No, thank you,” he insisted. “This is really cool.”
I’m not sure if the store hasn’t had many takers in supporting the holiday book drive or if this clerk had only processed a few donations, but I was taken aback by his surprise. I wouldn’t describe myself as a super-generous person. I try to give when I can, and a lot of opportunities, such as the holiday book drive, present themselves during the holiday season, making it easier to pitch in.
My issue with the “Season of Giving” is that I wish it were more than a season. We should be looking for opportunities to give back year-round.
One of my favorite programs to support during the holidays is Be a Santa to a Senior, which recruits volunteers to buy holiday gifts for low-income seniors. I started serving as an honorary Santa after my grandma passed away. I used to love spoiling her during the holidays, but if she wasn’t going to be around anymore, I thought I could share the spirit of the season with local seniors who may not have family to dote upon them.
Be a Santa to a Senior is run by Home Instead Senior Care. The business, based in Nebraska but has a Napa-Solano office, partners with local organizations that serve seniors and asks for seniors to be adopted for the holidays. Those selected share their wish lists, and those requests are written onto paper ornaments that are placed on a tree. Napa has three giving trees. Each is located at a local CVS Pharmacy.
I was so excited to see the tags on the tree this year, but it always makes me a little sad. These seniors aren’t asking for anything extravagant. They ask for blankets, towels, toiletries and grocery gift cards. Blankets and towels will last, but toiletries and gift cards will run out. What then?
Why can’t I play Santa any time of year?
I know I am fortunate to have a roof over my head, food on the table and clothes on my back. I have the love of family and friends, and I want to be able to share that. So if there are any nonprofits looking for a full-time Santa, let me know. I’m hoping to turn the “Season of Giving” into a “Series of Giving” in 2020.