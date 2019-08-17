“Should we make it Facebook official?” I asked my husband. We told our parents and close friends, so it seemed like it was time to tell the masses.
After several years of careful consideration, Chuck and I are paw-rents. We adopted two four-month-old kittens from a local rescue, and now share our home with Tigger and Chase.
I’d been wanting a cat for a while. When we lived in apartments, we either weren’t allowed to have pets or the pet policy fees were out of our budget. Once we got a house, I knew it would be only a matter of time before we got a pet.
However, Chuck and I took our time moving into our home. If it weren’t for a kick in the pants from the Marie Kondo craze, we’d probably still have unopened boxes in our extra room, known as “The Purple Room.”
I’ve written about The Purple Room before. It was a purgatory for items we didn’t quite know what to do with. It also became home to a third-hand treadmill in an effort to give the room purpose, but that never happened until this past week when Chuck and I cleared the room to make way for our fur babies.
Now, The Purple Room is “the kids’ room.” The Purple Room was always meant to be the designated room for a nursery if Chuck and I decided to have kids, but last time I asked my husband if he wanted to consider human offspring, he countered with, “You said you’d always wanted to get a cat, right?” Fur baby it is!
I began to buy cat items and stored them in The Purple Room. Litter box and scoop, food dishes and toys: check, check, check.
I also started doing my research. I hadn’t had my own cat since I was a teenager. What did I need to know to be a good cat parent in the 21st century? The more I read about cats, the more it seemed like getting two cats would make more sense.
Two cats come with a built-in buddy system, and I was worried about a solo cat pestering Chuck while he worked from the home office. Two cats could keep each other entertained during work hours or team up to conspire against him. That remains to be seen.
When I asked Chuck to entertain the idea of getting two cats, he agreed easily. No pushbacks. The thought of cuddling not one but two cats began to dance in my head. I went out and bought a cat bed (big enough for two), a grooming kit and more toys.
I picked out a few adoption locations hosted by animal rescues that I’d been following on social media for a few years, but the first stop was the charm.
Most of the cats and kittens were sleeping when we arrived, but that didn’t stop Chuck and I from cooing at all the little fluff balls. Chuck was drawn to a pair of kittens who were playing, but I knew he only liked them because they were the only ones awake.
Eventually, the kittens began to stir, but I had my eye on a pen with two kittens who were lying face-to-face with their front paws wrapped around each other as they dozed. The rest of the world was descending into kitten chaos, but these two didn’t seem to have a care in the world.
I was reluctant to ask to see them in the adoption room because I didn’t want to disturb their slumber, but I just knew these two were special. Chuck instantly fell in love with Tigger, who loves to climb and jump, and Chase warmed my heart because she immediately hid under a bench by Chuck’s feet. Chuck would have his playmate, and I would have my shy girl. And together we would be a happy little family.
Now there are four of us in our humble abode on a quiet street in Solano County. There are a lot of new sounds in the house – and smells – but we wouldn’t have it any other way.