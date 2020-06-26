Simple & Sassy: Botanical blunders and other opportunities for personal growth

The last time I tried my hand at gardening I failed spectacularly. I left my healthy plants unattended for a weekend while I was on vacation and returned home to very dead plants.

Even if you don’t know anything about gardening, this result should not be surprising. If you don’t water your plants, they die. That’s just nature.

I had a potted vegetable garden on my patio and thought it was safe to leave them unwatered for two days … in the middle of July.

In hindsight, I could have moved the pots to my back lawn so that they would have at least been hit by the sprinklers, but obviously I wasn’t flexing any brain cells when planning this out.

My husband and I took a spontaneous trip down south to explore the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, and my garden paid the price. I didn’t bring back any charms or potions that would revive my plants, and I’m no Hermione Granger. The plants were dead, and they were going to stay that way.

My failure as a plant parent dissuaded me from trying a second vegetable garden the following spring. I was still haunted by my botanical blunder, and I didn’t have the heart to invest any money into plants if I was going to kill them all in the course of a weekend.

A gardening goddess in the making? Columnist Samie Hartley tries to be good garden Mom. She even talks to her plants: "I tell them how proud I am of them for growing bigger and greener. As long as they don’t talk back, I think I’m OK."