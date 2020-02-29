Simple & Sassy: Can election season be over already?

My adrenaline was starting to spike as I realized I didn’t know where my phone was. Not at my desk. Not in my purse. Not in my coat pocket.
It had to be in my car. There was no other place it could be, so I casually walked to my car, trying not to show the desperation I was feeling inside.
I fumbled through my belongings and found my cell phone under the passenger seat.
Poor baby, I thought. I am so sorry. I didn’t mean to abandon you.
I turned on the screen, which revealed a text message. Thinking it was important, I opened it right away.
“Hi Samie! This is James with the Mike Bloomberg campaign here in California. Can we count on your support in the March 3rd primary?”
Ugh. Go away, James!
I’d been more chatty with folks (read: robots) who contacted me from the Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders campaigns. But by the time James had found my message folder, I wasn’t in the mood. I’d already mailed in my ballot anyway.
I messaged James to tell him I was sorry, but I’d already voted. He said he understood, but went on to mention that if I wanted to learn any more about Mike, I could visit the campaign website for more details.
Good for James, I thought. He’s already acting like Mike got the nomination. Typed out like a true minion.
Yes, I’ve sent in my ballot, but I don’t feel all that inspired by the candidate I picked. I don’t feel inspired by any of my Democratic options. And that leaves me feeling empty and a bit hopeless.
At this year’s Women’s March Napa Valley, I saw women holding signs that read “Whatever you do, vote BLUE!” Translation: Vote for anyone but a Republican.
Sure, I’m not a fan of the so-called Republican currently in the White House, but it seems narrow-minded to vote so blindly. I want to vote for a person and their ideas. I don’t care what side of the aisle they’re on. I want someone I can believe in. I want someone who has the good of the nation and its people at heart.
I don’t feel that from the current administration, and I don’t feel that from any of the Democratic contenders.
I’m your classic pseudo-millennial California liberal, but I’m not a Trump hater. I don’t like him, and I do not respect him, his ideals or his leadership, but he’s just a fact of life as far as I’m concerned. A lot of liberals say “Not my President!”, but he is, for better or worse.
My issue with Donald Trump is that he comes from a place that most Americans — hell, most people — will never know. He claims to be a man of the people, but he doesn’t know people. He’s lived an extravagant life of privilege, and he doesn’t seem in touch with what real people face day to day. His status has elevated him to a place where he feels invincible and believes he can do whatever he pleases. And what he pleases doesn’t mean much good for me, my friends or my family.
He may be the President, but I don’t feel like he represents me. He could never understand my world, and I don’t think he cares to try. That also leaves me feeling empty … and completely hopeless.
I follow the news about the Democratic primaries, and it seems like I’m supposed to vote for who I think can beat Trump, not necessarily who I agree with on a personal level. It all seems so backward.
Barack Obama vowed to fix the messes left by George W. Bush. Trump vowed to fix the messes left by Obama, and now a handful of men and women are vowing to fix the messes created by Trump. It’s all a vicious cycle. We’re choosing party lines over people, and I don’t get it.
But here is what I know. More than 100 years ago, women in this country fought against the norms so that I could have my right to vote. I owe it to the suffragettes of the past for allowing me to have a voice — to have choice.
My vote feels like a drop in a bucket, but it’s mine, and I won’t take it for granted. I’m not going to tell you who to vote for, but voting is a privilege we all have. Don’t waste it.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.