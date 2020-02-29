Simple & Sassy: Can election season be over already?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yes, I’ve sent in my ballot, but I don’t feel all that inspired by the candidate I picked. I don’t feel inspired by any of my Democratic options. And that leaves me feeling empty and a bit hopeless.

At this year’s Women’s March Napa Valley, I saw women holding signs that read “Whatever you do, vote BLUE!” Translation: Vote for anyone but a Republican.

Sure, I’m not a fan of the so-called Republican currently in the White House, but it seems narrow-minded to vote so blindly. I want to vote for a person and their ideas. I don’t care what side of the aisle they’re on. I want someone I can believe in. I want someone who has the good of the nation and its people at heart.

I don’t feel that from the current administration, and I don’t feel that from any of the Democratic contenders.

I’m your classic pseudo-millennial California liberal, but I’m not a Trump hater. I don’t like him, and I do not respect him, his ideals or his leadership, but he’s just a fact of life as far as I’m concerned. A lot of liberals say “Not my President!”, but he is, for better or worse.