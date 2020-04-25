Simple & Sassy: Dressing up and staying in

I look like I am wrapped in golden tin foil, but I don’t care. It’s date night.
My husband and I established at-home date nights last year as a way to keep us from eating out as much, and now, at-home date night is in vogue. Turns out we were ahead of our time. Who knew?
Aside from feasting on a nutritious home-cooked meal, the point of at-home date night was to unplug and reconnect once a week. My husband and I would regularly eat meals in front of the TV and then spend the evening staring into the screens of our choice. My husband would lean over to show me a meme. I would laugh, and then we’d go back to our devices.
We were too tired to do much more after a long day of work, and we were in a funk. Going out typically meant dining on snackables at a chain restaurant and then maybe — maybe — going to the movies, assuming we had energy to sit through one.
It seemed like every week felt like the week before, and I didn’t want us to be like that. Were we becoming an “old, married couple” in our 30s? Something had to change.
Columnist Samie Hartley is adjusting to her new work-from-home routine.
So the idea of at-home date night was born. Now, at-home date night is mandatory, but that’s OK. We make the most of it.
Traditionally, the beauty of at-home date night is that we get to wear pajama pants and T shirts, but that’s my new at-home work attire, so I like to dress up on date night.
I started renting clothes online earlier this year to change up my wardrobe. When shelter-at-home orders went into place, it seemed obvious to suspend my rental subscription, but then I had a change of heart. Why not use this opportunity to try clothes that I may not be comfortable wearing out in public? I’m talking backless dresses, plunging necklines and patterns with every color of the rainbow.
That’s how I find myself looking like a fishing lure — shimmering in the light of my bedroom. I am in a gold dress that I would never have the confidence to wear in public, but I am about to step out into my hallway looking like a moviestar. I combed my hair and everything.
My supplier of choice — Rent the Runway — has been extra generous in the new times we find ourselves in and gifted me some bonus rentals, and I’m taking full advantage.
The gold looks particularly striking because I took the plunge last week and dyed my hair red. Never dyed my hair before. I was always worried there would be some kind of disaster — either my hair would look atrocious or my hair would reject the thought of being anything but brown and fall out in protest — and I’d be too embarrassed to show myself in public.
Turns out I look alright as a redhead. I might leave it like this for a while.
The new year got off to a rough start for columnist Samie Hartley.
The spread of the coronavirus has taken a lot away from us, but it has given us some opportunities as well, and I’d rather look for ways to make lemonade out of the tidal wave of lemons than feel squeezed by things that I can’t control.
So I changed my hair, and I put on a silly dress. My husband is in the kitchen making dinner. I take a deep breath before I leave the bedroom and drink in the sweetness of these unplanned moments. In some ways it feels like life has stopped, but maybe it’s just getting started, come what May.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
