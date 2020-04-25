Simple & Sassy: Dressing up and staying in

I started renting clothes online earlier this year to change up my wardrobe. When shelter-at-home orders went into place, it seemed obvious to suspend my rental subscription, but then I had a change of heart. Why not use this opportunity to try clothes that I may not be comfortable wearing out in public? I’m talking backless dresses, plunging necklines and patterns with every color of the rainbow.

That’s how I find myself looking like a fishing lure — shimmering in the light of my bedroom. I am in a gold dress that I would never have the confidence to wear in public, but I am about to step out into my hallway looking like a moviestar. I combed my hair and everything.

My supplier of choice — Rent the Runway — has been extra generous in the new times we find ourselves in and gifted me some bonus rentals, and I’m taking full advantage.

The gold looks particularly striking because I took the plunge last week and dyed my hair red. Never dyed my hair before. I was always worried there would be some kind of disaster — either my hair would look atrocious or my hair would reject the thought of being anything but brown and fall out in protest — and I’d be too embarrassed to show myself in public.

Turns out I look alright as a redhead. I might leave it like this for a while.

Simple & Sassy: How to 'steal' an airplane The new year got off to a rough start for columnist Samie Hartley.