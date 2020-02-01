“We’re going to Miami! We’re going to Miami!” My 6-year-old nephew couldn’t contain his excitement. The San Francisco 49ers had just punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV – taking out the Green Bay Packers in a football throw down that had folks on the edges of their seats.
My nephew is a new convert to the Niner Faithful. He gets it from his father, a life-long 49ers fan. As my nephew was running around the kitchen chanting “We’re going to Miami!”, his father Andrew was in the other room, screaming into his cell phone, celebrating with a friend: “We did it, man! We are going to the Super Bowl!”
Andrew and I have known each other since grade school, and he’s become cemented in my life because he married my dear friend Jenny, and I’ve gladly become Aunty Samie to their two darling children. Andrew is a goofball and a lot of fun to be around, but in our nearly 20-year friendship, I’d never watched playoff football with him.
I love Super Bowl Sunday. It’s a day to eat, drink and be merry and watch a parade of advertisements that are periodically interrupted by a fo…
I had no idea how stressful playoff football could be.
I was actually surprised that we were invited over to watch the game in the first place. The 49ers were having a storybook season. I’ve known Andrew to be a Niners fan, but I didn’t realize how deep those fandom roots had a grip on him.
He began talking to the TV after the first play. There were cheers and groans. There was clapping and exhaled breaths. There was also a lot of pacing.
Andrew is my favorite kind of sports fan. He isn’t a bandwagon guy. He’s a ride-or-die fan. He can’t sit still. His love of the game flows through him. And I love that he gets to share that with his kids. My nephew knows most of the players and understands the basics of the game. My niece, who turns 4 in just a few months, knows that – when prompted – she can scream “Touchdown!” at the top of her lungs and not get into trouble. She continues to squeal and laugh in an eruptive expression of jubilation until her dad and brother have calmed down. Then she has to wait for her next sports-sanctioned, punishment-free outburst.
Jenny was not raised on football, but she goes with the flow. She was presented with a 49ers hoodie for her birthday – just a few days before the playoff game – and wore it proudly on Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
A lot of my girlfriends can’t get into sports. But I like Jenny’s approach. Watching sports is just another family activity where they can all be together. Sports are something to be shared.
Typically, my husband and I don’t fight for the TV remote, but I know better than to ask for TV time during the month of May. It’s quality spo…
My mom was an auto racing fan, so I grew up watching NASCAR and IndyCar League. I liked being a racing fan. It was always great when your driver won, but you could negotiate that even a Top 10 finish was a success or a Top 20 if there’d been car trouble that day. My family crisscrossed the country attending races. I had a chance to meet a lot of driver and get autographs. One year we even went to the Indy 500. It was a great chapter in my family’s history.
I’d been content to watch football and baseball when I was growing up. I never really cared who won. As I got older, my favorite team typically aligned with who I was dating at the time. I’ve been an Oakland A’s fan and I briefly pretended to like the Sacramento Kings. Didn’t really matter to me. It was just something to do together.
And then Chuck came along. Chuck loves all sports. We watch hockey, football, basketball, baseball, even curling. He’s been talking about the summer Olympics since October. He loves competition and sportsmanship.
And he’s a Niners fan. Guess what we’re doing Sunday?
Of course, I want the local team to win, but I’m most looking forward to time together. His parents will be joining us. His mom is a lifelong Niners fan, and she passed her love for the game and team onto Chuck.
Back in college when Chuck and I were just friends, I asked him one Monday how his weekend was. He said he went to a 49ers game with is mom. A mother-son date? And he had a good time?
I made a mental note that afternoon. This guy might be a keeper. The rest is history.