Simple & Sassy: Hair cuts and other trust exercises

Each time Chuck helped me with my hair, I asked if he wanted me to order some clippers to do his hair. I knew he was uncomfortable. He gets cranky when his hair touches his ears, but as the months went on, the hair was growing longer down his neck and his bangs were getting in his eyes — a hair dilemma he’s managed to avoid for more than 30 years.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced hair salons needed to close again, Chuck finally caved and ordered clippers. You’d think I would have watched some YouTube videos in preparation, but I did nothing to further my non-existent skills. There was a phase when I was cutting the hair on my Barbie dolls, but that’s not a worthy resumé footnote under special skills.

As soon as the clippers arrived, Chuck was settling into a chair in our kitchen so that I could begin my work. He chose the setting he wanted and told me to have at it. “Just follow the guide,” he instructed.

The guide was a plastic comb built into the clippers to adjust for the desired hair length. It was allegedly idiot proof.

I decided to start in the back. Chuck regularly video conferences with his team for work, so I wanted to practice with shaving the back of his head before I went for the front. If things went horribly wrong in the back, no one would have to know.