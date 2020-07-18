Simple & Sassy: Hair cuts and other trust exercises

After months of careful deliberation, my husband decided he needed a haircut, and he was going to let me do the honors.
When things started to shut down in March, I told Chuck if he was going to get a haircut, he’d better do it fast, but he did not heed my warnings. The salons closed before he had a chance to go.
When salons reopened, he was too apprehensive about going in. He wanted to wait a bit to see how things would shake out. And now, here we are again with salons closed.
As things began to close again, Chuck realized he had no choice: He needed to put his trust in me to do something about his hair.
You know the trust exercise where you stand a few feet in front of someone, cross your arms across your chest and lean back so the person behind you can catch you? That is nothing compared to the vulnerability you access when you decide to let your untrained wife give you a haircut.
Chuck and I had been playing hair salon since April. He helped me dye my hair red, then purple, and now ... well, I’m not sure what color it is. It’s a pink-red-purple — kind of a raspberry color. I look like I should be a member of the X-Men.
I knew I could trust Chuck with hair dye. He’d dyed his hair an assortment of colors in high school. Sure, that was a while ago, but the process hasn’t changed.
Each time Chuck helped me with my hair, I asked if he wanted me to order some clippers to do his hair. I knew he was uncomfortable. He gets cranky when his hair touches his ears, but as the months went on, the hair was growing longer down his neck and his bangs were getting in his eyes — a hair dilemma he’s managed to avoid for more than 30 years.
When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced hair salons needed to close again, Chuck finally caved and ordered clippers. You’d think I would have watched some YouTube videos in preparation, but I did nothing to further my non-existent skills. There was a phase when I was cutting the hair on my Barbie dolls, but that’s not a worthy resumé footnote under special skills.
As soon as the clippers arrived, Chuck was settling into a chair in our kitchen so that I could begin my work. He chose the setting he wanted and told me to have at it. “Just follow the guide,” he instructed.
The guide was a plastic comb built into the clippers to adjust for the desired hair length. It was allegedly idiot proof.
I decided to start in the back. Chuck regularly video conferences with his team for work, so I wanted to practice with shaving the back of his head before I went for the front. If things went horribly wrong in the back, no one would have to know.
I thought I would have been more nervous, but I was pretty relaxed considering I was taking a razor to my husband’s head. I worked the clippers in no discernible path. I worked in the back, then the front, then the sides and then returned to the back. It was sloppy technique, but the end result was acceptable. He looked like a whole new person, and he still had some hair on his head.
Overall, it was a good learning experience, but I know I can do better. I’ve ordered a hairdressing scissor kit to be better prepared for next time. It comes with the cape and everything.
Might be time to update that resumé.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.