I was resting on the couch when the chime of “Jingle Bells” poured into my living room via a commercial urging me to start my holiday shopping. That’s when I cracked. I let out a loud, primal groan as I pulled a blanket over my head.
“Everything alright, sweetie,” Chuck asked from the opposite end of the couch.
I peeked through the blanket, but only enough to see his face. I guess an overdramatic demonstration such as this does require an explanation. Even the cats were looking at me curiously.
I try not to be melodramatic, but the impending holidays are stressing me out. I’m still putting away Halloween decorations. I don’t have the mental capacity to think about Christmas, and being honest with myself about my anxieties makes me sad because I love Christmas. December is a magical time. I love the traditions and the extra time with family and friends. I love the lights and sparkle, and I love the music. The day after Thanksgiving, I give up my audio books and listen exclusively to holiday songs. In December, hearing “Jingle Bells” come on the radio will bring a smile to my face, but in November, it literally makes me groan.
What happened to enjoying the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving as a time to focus on gratitude and appreciating all the good things in life? Instead, our consumer culture is pushing Thanksgiving to the sidelines and reminding us that if we love our family and friends, we must express that love by purchasing electronics, home goods, and a shiny new truck (gigantic bow sold separately) if you can swing the price tag.
The wise Dr. Seuss wrote: “He puzzled and puzzled till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before. Maybe Christmas, he thought...doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps...means a little bit more!”
Last November, I was feeling overwhelmed by the holidays, so I went to the movie theater alone after work to watch the new computer-animated film “The Grinch.” The story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss has taken on new meaning for me as an adult. There is a lot of pageantry that comes with Christmas, and it’s easy to get lost in that, but the holidays are about family. The story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” helps get my head and my heart in the right place. It drowns out the noise of all the commercials and holiday displays encroaching on my November rituals.
In the shadows of a dark theater, I sat quietly, digging into a tray of nachos trying not to look lonely or sad, as I watched families with small children take their seats. These families were seeking entertainment. I was there to do some soul searching.
Watching a Christmas movie before Thanksgiving goes against my personal code, but I was feeling lost as the tidal wave of holiday anticipation crashed in on me from all sides. I was hoping a 90-minute cartoon might bring me some clarity.
It sounds like a strange way to seek solace, but by the end of the film, I was crying, but my heart felt full. It helped me push aside all of the media messages about buying presents and hosting the perfect holiday dinner while wearing the perfect holiday outfit. It helped me get in touch with the true spirit of Christmas, and I felt invigorated and excited about the holidays to come.
As I emerged from the blanket cocoon I’d created in response to hearing “Jingle Bells” coming from the TV, I looked at my husband and my two fur babies and a sense of calm came over me. It will be the cats’ first Christmas, which will be fun and chaotic, but wonderful all the same.
I found peace in that thought, but just to be sure, I opened my laptop and ordered “The Grinch” DVD from Amazon. It doesn’t hurt to have reinforcements.