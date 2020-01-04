I wasn’t sure how I would start this year’s series of columns, but then life decided to pick the topic for me. You have a lot of time to think when you are stuck on a plane for five hours in what should have been a 90-minute flight.
Typically my travel blunders happen when I’m traveling alone, but this time my husband was along for the ride — or lack thereof.
We were heading back to California after spending a week with my folks for the holidays. The journey is typically 90 minutes by plane instead of 9 hours by car, so we’ve opted to fly the past few years. Traditionally, flying home on New Year’s Day has been completely uneventful. The flight crew is a little more spirited, but other than that, it’s business as usual.
We boarded our plane expecting nothing but the average floating bus ride. However, when it was time for the flight crew to lead us through our pre-flight instructions, the pilot opened his door and took the intercom.
We were informed that the plane needed fixed. They were looking for the needed part, but if the part could not be found, we would “steal” another plane and be on our way.
Since I have bad luck with flights, I was not surprised by this announcement. However, I was a little concerned with the announcement that the plane needed to be “fixed.” Is this electrical? Navigational? Is a wheel missing? What kind of part are they looking for? I don’t pack light. I may just have a spare in the overhead bin.
But I was more intrigued with the pilot saying we would “steal” another airplane if the one we were sitting in couldn’t be repaired. Will Nicolas Cage be accompanying us on this flight? Gary Oldman? John Malkovich?
You have free articles remaining.
I’ve never been invited to partake in a plane heist, but it seems like it would be difficult to do with 143 passengers in tow.
I know there were 143 passengers because they kept mentioning it after we were given permission to temporarily deplane. “Don’t all 143 of you leave at once.” “Don’t go far; we need to get all 143 of you back here when we’re ready to leave.”
Chuck and I opted to stay on board. The crew served water and snacks. I’d like to say that I was comfortable, but I decided to stay in my seat because I’m not a good flyer and I irrationally, but genuinely, believed they would leave without me if I returned to the airport concourse. I thought of my favorite John Mulaney bit and decided I’d be safer where I was.
Eventually, it was announced that the mystery part was found. The pilot explained it had to do with an O-Ring in the hydraulics system. Incidentally, I did not have one of those in my carry on, so I guess he made the right call.
He said it would be a quick fix though. Just 45 minutes and we’d be on our way.
This meant we’d be taking off around the time we should have been landing. Oh well, it’s not like Chuck and I had plans. Our post-flight itinerary included grabbing a take-and-bake pizza and powering through all the episodes of “Jeopardy” we’d recorded while we were away.
Typically, my first column of the year is about my goals and hopes for the new year, but I’m glad my 2020 started off a bit bumpy. I didn’t feel a fleck of anger, disappointment, disgust or disdain during the entire experience detailed above. I was patient, calm and relatively relaxed. Perhaps, I’ve matured a bit.
I’ve learned, you can only plan for so much in life. Life has a way of setting its own agenda — its own pace. I’m just along for the ride.