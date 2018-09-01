I finally caved and set up an Instagram account. I have no idea what to do with it, but here I am.
I briefly had an account about eight years ago. My ultra-photogenic bestie Amie insisted I needed to join the photo-sharing social media platform, so I did. It was during the era of the Instagram Renaissance when monthly photo challenges were all the rage, and I decided to join the bandwagon as a way to stretch my creativity wings.
I think I managed to keep up with the challenge for a week. I decided to pull the plug after I risked being late to work to take a picture of a mountainous landscape that seemed particularly Instagram worthy.
To be honest, I was risking my life to take that photo. I was on a rural road notorious for accidents, so pulling off the side of the road and parking my car at the edge of an irrigation ditch really wasn’t the smartest thing to do with my morning.
I got out of my car to take the photo when rationality bubbled inside me. Why am I doing this? I’ve passed the same landscape on my way to work a hundred times and never felt compelled to take a photo. Why now?
I was well into my 20s, but I felt like I was back in middle school, desperate to fit in and keep up with the trends. What was posting this photo going to accomplish? Maybe I would get a dozen likes, but they would likely come from people I don’t and will never know and have no desire to know.
I deleted my account and went on with my life. No regrets.
I’ve only rejoined Instagram because Amie – a new mom – posts photos to Instagram that she doesn’t share on Facebook. My obsession with my niece can only be satisfied if I have access to ALL photos, so here I am, back on Instagram, still having no idea what to do with it.
I don’t document my life at every turn. I’m simply not that interesting. I get up, I get to work, I go home. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. On my days off, I run errands, do chores and spend whatever time is left lounging in my pajamas.
Yes, I visit with friends and family, and I venture out into the world of the living for extra curriculars such as shopping, dining at restaurants and trips to the drive-in, but I rarely think “I better get a photo of this!”
My social media presence is strongest during hockey season. Chuck and I have season tickets and we take a selfie at every Sharks game we go to. It’s part of our routine. We get settled into our seats, and then I announce “obligatory selfie time”. We take the photo, I post it to Facebook, and that’s it. Hockey has been on hiatus for months. The last personal photo I posted was in June. Do I even exist right now?
I use Facebook as more of a “proof-of-life” updating system. It’s a venue to say: “Hey friends! I’m still alive. Still married. Still content with life. Until next time.”
Maybe it’s an introvert thing. Maybe it’s that I lived more than half my life without social media, and I just can’t seem to get into the flow of sharing every little detail about myself – even with friends.
I was late to Myspace. I was late to Facebook. And I’m late to Instagram. And I’m sure I’ll be late to the next form of social media that weaves its way into our collective consciousness. At least I’m consistent.