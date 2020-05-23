Simple & Sassy: I think it's time we had a talk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I try to be upbeat and cheerful, and sometimes that is exhausting.

The coronavirus pandemic has injected a lot of stress into our lives, and a lot of people are in worse situations than me, so I’ve done my best to be a positive presence for the people I do interact with. There aren’t as many these days, but I try to keep a smile on my face — even if it is behind a mask.

I know it is OK to not be OK, but I’ve always tried to be dependable and there for others in need. But as usual, I’ve been advocating self care and I haven’t been looking after myself.

It seems like everyone has had a moment during this whole saga where they crack. The waves of uncertainty finally become too much, and you have a bit of breakdown. Maybe it is a five-minute timeout you need to take for yourself or maybe it is a three-day journey that ends with convulsive sobbing fueled by drinking half a bottle of vodka by yourself.

In my defense, the vodka was mixed in a series of strawberry lemondrop cocktails, which were sipped over the course of several hours.

Yeah … about that.

Something snapped in me last week. That bright ball of light that burns inside me that I try to share with others flicked out.

