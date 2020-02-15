“I think this calls for wine.”
This statement can apply to all sorts of situations. Some things just go better with wine: cheese, a romantic dinner, a family get-together that is scheduled to last longer than an hour.
Auditioning for the gameshow “Jeopardy!” is probably not one of those times, but I was feeling like doing things outside of the box, or … bottle.
My husband is a huge “Jeopardy!” fan, so I’ve been watching the show regularly for the past 10 years. Our routine is dinner and “Jeopardy!” Date night is the exception – but that’s because I have a strict no-TV-on-home-date-night policy.
Every year, “Jeopardy!” hosts an online audition test. Chuck took the test years ago, but didn’t get a call back.
After years of watching the show, I decided I wanted to give it a try, so I signed up.
I’ll try “Things that sounded good at the time”, for $400, Alex!
Regardless of what he says, Chuck is smarter than me – in terms of holding onto trivial knowledge.
He’s more well-read and has this annoying ability to remember the most random things. I’m good at retaining information that I will use.
Unfortunately, 17th century French poetry is not one of those things. I’m also good at retaining information that I learned out of fear.
I still have the poem “Kitten, My Kitten” locked into my brain because I had to memorize and recite the poem in the second grade. It was the first kind of public speaking I’d ever had to endure, and as a shy child, I was petrified.
I’d like “Childhood memories that will haunt me forever”, for $800, Alex!
If Chuck didn’t get a call back, I have no idea why I would. But I’ve been trying to step out of my comfort zone and try new things, so this would be a way to cross “auditioned for gameshow” off my list. I always thought I would be more of a “Wheel of Fortune” kind of contestant, but I’m not quick enough. People I watch the show with almost always solve the puzzle before me – and as someone who loves word games – that’s really frustrating and slightly embarrassing. I blame Vanna White. I think the light reflecting off her teeth distracts me.
Excuses aside, I decided not to take my “Jeopardy!” audition too seriously, hence I thought wine would make the occasion more fun. Chuck signed up to take the audition test again to appease me and agreed to share a bottle with me. I decided the occasion also called for cheese, so I pulled out the remainder of some fancy cheese we had left over from a party. Smoked Gouda with bacon? Yes, please!
I’ll take “Ridiculously good food combinations” for $1,200, Alex!
The online test is set up so that everyone takes it at the same time.
Chuck and I would be taking the test simultaneously with people from all over the country. We logged in and watched the timer countdown to the test’s start.
We nibbled on cheese and clinked our glasses. Here’s to fame, fortune and a column at the very least.
Once the test started, a category would flash across the screen, followed by the clue. You had a matter of seconds to read the clue and type in your answer.
I knew some things (more than I thought I would), and guessed on everything else. If you aren’t risking any money, why not take a stab at it, right?
Hearing someone else rapidly typing across from you on the same test is a little intimidating, but I took comfort when Chuck and I both let out a groan because we couldn’t come up with “Who is Megan Rapinoe?” for a clue about women’s soccer. I knew her first name, but her last name was escaping me. Chuck, being an avid sports fan, also felt he should have been able to pluck that answer from his mental reserves.
When it was over, we closed our laptops and turned on the TV. Naturally, we queued up the most recent episode of “Jeopardy!”
I’ll take “Things we do together”, for the win, Alex.