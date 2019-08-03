Despite what the calendar says, I’m having trouble believing that it’s August. It seems like the year is speeding by. Where did 2019 go? Halloween decorations are populating store shelves. I even saw Christmas ribbon at Michaels.At the beginning of the year, I did what a lot of people were doing — I jumped on the Marie Kondo bandwagon and declared that 2019 was the year I was going to finally get organized. I watched the Netflix show where she spends a month mentoring a client and teaching them her ways, but eight months into this year, and I am still working my way through my possessions.
I’m on my own modified KonMarie journey, but I have to say, the experience has been eye opening. Following Kondo’s philosophies, I’ve scrutinized everything I own. From trinkets and childhood toys to buttons and cookbooks, I’ve sorted and purged. Some things were easy to let go.
Other things took a little more effort. My husband isn’t as keen to trying Kondo’s methodology, but I did get him to go through all of his clothes, which I consider a win. I will have to accept that the boxes of computer parts are here to stay.
It’s not easy separating a computer geek from his toys. Baby steps. In the past eight months, I’ve packed bags and boxes of donations and distributed my discards to the appropriate nonprofit organizations across Napa County.
It’s literally been a weight lifted from my house and my heart. I’ve encountered my struggles along the way. Some items carry a lot of memories, but no longer fit into my life the way they once did. But rather than keep these items buried in boxes, I gave them away in hopes that someone else may find them useful or even love then in a way I once did. Some things I realize need to go, but I’m not ready to part with them just yet. The dress I wore to my wedding reception has been in the closet for years.
I’ll probably never wear it again, but I’m not ready to let it go. I have plenty of photos from that day, but a part of me wants to hold onto it. I want to make sure it goes to the right person. Kondo doesn’t recommend giving your discards to friends and family, but as I went through my things, I saw some of my possessions as belonging to other people in my life.
For instance, I found a bejeweled necklace featuring a crystal-encrusted kitten. I hadn’t worn it in years, but I remember the last time I wore it, my friend Maria (Jersey Girl to Napa Valley Register readers) had said she’d liked it. And knowing that Maria loves her fur baby Cosmo, I thought she’d like the necklace for her own. I gave her the treasure tucked in a small zippered bag with the words “Bitches get stuff done” inscribed on it.
The bag also seemed like something she’d appreciate. And she did.
She squealed as she found the necklace in the pouch, and I knew I made the right decision.
When I found the necklace in my closet, I thought “This belongs with Maria”, and thankfully she agreed. I made other careful selections in offering items to friends and was met with ecstatic thank-yous and bear hugs. There is a peace and joy that can be found in letting go. But I am far from done. My house is finally looking good, but there is still a storage unit to tackle.