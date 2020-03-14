Simple & Sassy: Life in the time of coronavirus

I spied a package of Wet Ones on a top shelf in the baby aisle at Walmart on Monday. I recognized the red packaging and my eyes widened. Antibacterial!
I looked up and down the aisle before reaching for the package. I didn’t want to have to throw up my elbows and battle to the death over hand wipes.
Seeing no one, I took stock of the package and found that it was a box holding four to-go packages of antibacterial wipes. I decided to take two. No need to be greedy. I set them in my cart, but then I had second thoughts.
Not about buying the wipes. I was more concerned about the wipes’ safety in my cart. I buried the packages under some shampoo and vitamins that were already in my cart. Is this what life has come to? I have to hide wipes like they are contraband?
It should be noted that Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes are not on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, but I want to up my hygiene game as a whole.
I was so surprised by my find that I opted to go through the self-checkout, just so that I wouldn’t have to talk to anyone about what I’d discovered. Silly, I know.
I didn’t find any hand sanitizer at Walmart, so I decided to check while I stopped by the grocery store. I knew full-sized bottles would be long gone, but I figured I’d see if there were any travel-sized bottles.
Nope. The basket was empty. Maybe they are in a different basket, I thought as I began to survey all the travel-sized accoutrement. I found myself fixated on a travel-size spool of floss – isn’t floss already travel sized? – when a woman came up to me carrying an unmarked box.
“Where do these go again?” she said to herself. I glanced over at her and noticed she was holding a small bottle of clear liquid.
Again, I looked up and down the aisle to see if there was anyone else around. I turned to her. “Is that – is that hand sanitizer?,” I asked in a sheepishly hushed tone.
“Yeah, can’t keep these on the shelves,” she said. “They keep selling out.”
I asked if I could have a few, and she gladly let me take two from the box. I practically bowed to her as I backed away. That’s how grateful I was.
I found hand wipes and hand sanitizer on the same day. I felt like I’d won the lottery. I tucked the bottles under a bag of Sun Chips and went about my shopping.
But as I moved through the store, I had this nagging feeling that I needed to go back for more hand sanitizer. When I am going to see hand sanitizer again? It could be weeks. Months? I doubled back and returned to the travel-sized products. The girl was still there, but now she had an entourage.
The folks with her now were asking about the alcohol content in the hand sanitizer and if she had any bigger, trusted name-brand bottles in the back. I’ll take my chances on generic, I thought, as I reached for two more bottles. I felt better having four small bottles of hand sanitizer in my cart. I finished my shopping and went home.
On Tuesday, I stopped at Target to pick up hand lotion because all the extra hand washing had my hands looking like they belonged to the Crypt Keeper. When I was in the checkout line, I spotted a few more bottles of hand sanitizer. I grabbed one, just in case.
I guess this is life in the time of coronavirus. At least I’m not stockpiling toilet paper.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.