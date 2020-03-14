Simple & Sassy: Life in the time of coronavirus

I spied a package of Wet Ones on a top shelf in the baby aisle at Walmart on Monday. I recognized the red packaging and my eyes widened. Antibacterial!

I looked up and down the aisle before reaching for the package. I didn’t want to have to throw up my elbows and battle to the death over hand wipes.

Seeing no one, I took stock of the package and found that it was a box holding four to-go packages of antibacterial wipes. I decided to take two. No need to be greedy. I set them in my cart, but then I had second thoughts.

Not about buying the wipes. I was more concerned about the wipes’ safety in my cart. I buried the packages under some shampoo and vitamins that were already in my cart. Is this what life has come to? I have to hide wipes like they are contraband?

It should be noted that Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes are not on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s list of disinfectants to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, but I want to up my hygiene game as a whole.

I was so surprised by my find that I opted to go through the self-checkout, just so that I wouldn’t have to talk to anyone about what I’d discovered. Silly, I know.