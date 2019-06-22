Every time I cut my hair short, my girlfriends say they wish they could do the same. I always tell them the same thing: “Do it! It’s super easy. Just go to the salon and have them chop it off.”
I recently got a haircut — the shortest I’ve ever gone — and I’m absolutely loving it. I’m really lazy when it comes to doing my hair, and this pixie cut is exactly what I needed. It takes me less than 60 seconds to dry my hair, and I’m saving a ton on shampoo and conditioner.
Plus, I don’t have to fuss with clips, hair ties or headbands. The only decision I have to make is if I’m wearing my bangs straight or brushed across my forehead. I tend to let me hair decide for me, which makes it that much easier.
I understand why my friends hesitate to make the cut. What if it looks horrible? It will take months to grow out. I get it. That’s probably why getting my first pixie cut was actually more difficult than it needed to be. I was nervous about going super short. It is a big change, but I was ready for it. It was the hairstylist that was concerned.
The first time I went to get my hair cut short, I brought in a photo from a magazine. I showed it to the stylist, who began to fuss with my hair that was well past my shoulders. “I can do that,” she said. “But are you sure you want to do this? Have you really thought about it?”
I wasn’t expecting to have to defend my choice. I told her I’d been thinking about it for a while and was ready for a change, but she wasn’t convinced.
“This isn’t about a guy, is it?”
No, it wasn’t about a guy, but I understood the question. My post-breakup regimen typically included a new hairstyle.
“No, I haven’t been dumped or anything,” I told her. “I’ve been with my boyfriend for a year.”
Wrong answer.
“Does he know you are doing this?”
I was dumbfounded. Was I supposed to provide written consent? The stylist and I talked over what she was going to do, and she eventually cut off my hair. Inches of hair fell to the floor all around me. It was a little scary to see all my locks floating to the ground, but I loved the end result. It’s the best style choice I’ve ever made.
Over the past 10 years, I’ve dabbled in different hairstyles – mostly various lengths of bobs and long pixies. I even grew my hair out past my shoulders a few times, just to remind myself how much I prefer short hair.
When it was time to go back to super short again this past month, I showed the stylist (different place, different gal) a photo on my phone (see how times have changed?), and she asked if I’d had short hair before. I said yes and that I knew it looked drastic, but I was ready for something new.
“Really?,” she squealed. “Oh, this is exciting. This is going to be the best part of my day. This is going to be fun.”
I was dumbfounded again, but for a completely different reason this time. No one had ever been this excited to cut my hair before. And she didn’t ask about my relationship status, which was a plus.
For the record, my husband likes my hair short. When I have longer hair, I leave hair cave drawings behind in the shower using the loose strands that came out while shampooing my mane. My husband doesn’t enjoy finding my artwork in the shower. I wonder why.