Simple & Sassy: Making time for magic

Chuck could tell I was intrigued by the prospect of attending a virtual magic show, so he had to give me all the facts before I got too excited: The magic show was scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

This would typically deter me. I have Mondays off. It is one of my sleep-in days, but no other Monday in my life had promised a virtual magic show, so I wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity. I told him to count me in.

On Sunday night, I casually asked Chuck if the magic show was still happening. I didn’t want to seem too eager, but I was actually looking forward to it. There hasn’t been much to look forward to these days. Each week feels very much like the last. The thought of kicking off my Monday with a magic show was thrilling.

On Monday morning, I had no problem getting out of bed. I fed the cats, cleaned the litter box, watered the plants and then took my seat in the office. However, Chuck was still fussing with his sourdough starter in the kitchen as 9 a.m. rolled around.

“Honey! Magic show!” I yelled from down the hall. The bread goo could wait. There was a magic show about to happen! How did he not understand this?