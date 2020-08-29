Simple & Sassy: Making time for magic

I’m typically not a morning person. I don’t like to get out of bed unless it is absolutely necessary. Exceptions include homemade breakfasts that I don’t have to prepare myself and early admission hours at Disneyland.
Disneyland is still closed, but that doesn’t mean life is devoid of magic moments during a pandemic.
My husband and I were making dinner the other night when he casually mentioned his company was going to host a magic show — an honest-to-goodness pull-a-rabbit-from-a-hat magic show.
I want to say I was surprised by this news, but I wasn’t. Chuck works for a tech company in Silicon Valley. Everything in Silicon Valley is bizarre as far as I’m concerned. I’m actually more surprised that it took five months for someone to suggest the company host a virtual magic show.
When you work in news media, there is no time for company-sponsored magic shows. There’s no budget for it anyway. As long as I’m in the news business, I will never find myself in a job that wants me to start my morning off with a magic show or any form of entertainment for that matter.
But in the mystical land of Silicon Valley, companies are always going above and beyond to make their employees feel appreciated. A magic show is just one of those bizarro things that happen when you work for a tech company, I guess.
Chuck could tell I was intrigued by the prospect of attending a virtual magic show, so he had to give me all the facts before I got too excited: The magic show was scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.
This would typically deter me. I have Mondays off. It is one of my sleep-in days, but no other Monday in my life had promised a virtual magic show, so I wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity. I told him to count me in.
On Sunday night, I casually asked Chuck if the magic show was still happening. I didn’t want to seem too eager, but I was actually looking forward to it. There hasn’t been much to look forward to these days. Each week feels very much like the last. The thought of kicking off my Monday with a magic show was thrilling.
On Monday morning, I had no problem getting out of bed. I fed the cats, cleaned the litter box, watered the plants and then took my seat in the office. However, Chuck was still fussing with his sourdough starter in the kitchen as 9 a.m. rolled around.
“Honey! Magic show!” I yelled from down the hall. The bread goo could wait. There was a magic show about to happen! How did he not understand this?
When Chuck logged us in to the show, I was already laughing. The magician was clearly working from home, too. You could see his living room in the background. Magicians: They are just like us!
For the next 30 minutes, Chuck and I sat together and watched the show. It was corny, but the tricks and the gags were fun. The magician was able to do a lot of demonstrations considering he was confined to a virtual setting, and it was cute to see kids who were digitally tagging along with their parents for some early-morning entertainment.
It was also nice to see that Chuck and I weren’t the only ones without children who decided to attend. Seems we are all in need of a little magic these days.
And how could we not? This world seems to get a little crazier as each day passes, so when life offers you a little magic, take it … even if you have to get up early.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
