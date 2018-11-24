I think an apology might be in order. I have silently cursed at the men in my life for years for their failure to point out the obvious when it comes to my fashion faux pas, makeup messes and hair blunders. Women in my life never spare me from their observations, so I have to single out the guys.
Perhaps they don’t want to upset me and choose to stay silent, but if I have eyeliner smeared on my face or my sweater is on backwards, please let me know. I’d feel much better knowing ahead of time rather than discovering this gaffe for myself when I look in the mirror hours later and have to calculate how many people have seen me in such a state of disarray.
My most notorious blooper is pen on my face. I write a lot and tend to have ink on my fingers and sometimes that ink streaks across my face. Perhaps the men in my life thought the backward sweater was a fashion choice and the smeared makeup was part of a new punk look, but the pen on my face is inexcusable.
“Oh for heaven’s sake,” I’ll say lividly to my reflection in the mirror. Yet another doodle has spread across my cheek or chin. If I saw someone with pen on their face, I’d say something, I say to myself as I tried to wash the pen marks away.
Typically I hold true to this pledge. Got food in your teeth? I’ll tell you. Piece of hair sticking up? Let me help you with that. A stray booger on your cheek? Let me grab you a tissue.
Now I won’t go out of my way to address a stranger, but if I’m talking to you and I notice something that might cause you later embarrassment, I try to help you out. I’d hope you’d do the same for me.
But then there is the case of the zipper. What to do about an unzipped zipper, particularly one in the front of your pants. This is what I was faced with the other day.
I don’t make a habit of visually crotch surfing to make sure everyone’s zipper is zipped, but the other day, I was talking to a gentleman who I am on a first name basis with and I happened to notice his zipper was down. On a cold, rainy day, you would think he’d know, but apparently he didn’t. My mind cramped up as I made the discovery. “You should say something,” I thought innocently. Just lean in and whisper it to him. No need to draw attention to it, but I’m sure he’d like to know.
“Whisper it?” the logical side of my thoughts cried out. “Oh, Pollyanna Samie, how have you survived this long? In the #MeToo era! No, you will keep your mouth shut and pretend you saw nothing.”
And so I pretended I didn’t see it and went about my day – wondering if I’d done the right thing. He’d figure out eventually and then wonder how many people happened to catch him that way and say nothing. Or perhaps that’s only what a woman would think.
Then again I also have to consider how my own brain is hardwired. I’m the girl who will play over a conversation from a week ago wondering how the other person interpreted the encounter. I’m an overthinker, and I’m sure I’m overthinking this, but what is the best way to go about a situation like this? I thought with age came wisdom, but I’m still not sure.
So to all the guys I’ve silently cursed over the years for not pointing out my personal bloopers, I get it. You didn’t want to make it awkward, and for that, I thank you.
But I do have to give a shout out to my boss for the time he pointed out that I had lipstick on my teeth. That’s an act of everyday heroism if you ask me.