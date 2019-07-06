I like going out. I’m always looking for new things for my husband and I to do to get us out of our homebody rut. The Bay Area is an amazing place to explore, and there is never a lack of things to discover.
Our new couch is fabulous and incredibly comfortable, but sometimes you need to get out of the house and see what life is like beyond your front door. Scrolling through Instagram, watching other people live their “perfect” lives, just doesn’t cut it.
I want to go out, experience new things and make a lot of memories. But my problem is people. People drive me crazy. It’s their ignorance and lack of common sense that completely baffles me. I’m not saying all people are this way, but it just takes one idiot to spoil a good time.
For example, my in-laws gifted my husband and I tickets to see “Hamilton” in San Francisco. We were really excited to see the show and find out what all the fuss was about. The four of us got dressed up and went out to a nice dinner. We made a day of it, and I absolutely loved the show.
What I did not love was the man sitting behind us who couldn’t help himself from singing along to the show. I’m glad he was lost in the moment and thought he was the only one in the room, but he wasn’t. We didn’t pay to hear him sing. We paid to hear the professionals sing. How many over-the-shoulder death stares do we have to give you to most politely say “Shove it!”
He did finally get the hint, but come on! Unless you are at a sing-a-long, keep your musical outbursts to yourself. Common sense, dude.
More recently, my husband and I were at the Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco last month. It’s like BottleRock but with comedians. There are several performances happening simultaneously on different stages. My husband and I were catching a show featuring Tig Notaro, who is one of my favorite people on the planet. We’ve seen Tig several times and she never fails to make us laugh. But the people across from us weren’t laughing.
Based on the shirts they were wearing, these two couples were claiming seats for the upcoming set — a live episode of “My Favorite Murder” podcast.
I’m not sure what dissecting true crime murders has to do with comedy, but that’s what was scheduled. Since they had no interest in Tig, these couples carried on a full conversation through the entire 90-minute set.
People sitting closer to them tried to get them to quiet down, but drunk people tend to be not interested in acquiescing to the suggestions of strangers who are trying to ruin their good time. Chuck and I decided to stay for the “My Favorite Murder” show only because we wanted to see the show after that, starring Patton Oswalt, and we wanted to make sure we had seats for the headliner show. But unlike the “Murder” fans next to us, we kept quiet during the show and only exchanged concerned glances as hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark traded quips as they chatted about the Unabomber. The audience seemed to love the commentary about domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski, but Chuck and I just couldn’t get on board with it.
Apparently the “Murder” fans in the row across from us weren’t into it either because they left 20 minutes before the show was over. So they rudely talked through the show we wanted to see, and then walked out on the show they’d been waiting for. Makes perfect sense to me.
I know these qualms aren’t a big deal in the long run. My husband and I are lucky that we get to go to events like this. A lot of people struggle and don’t have the budget to go out to the city to attend shows and festivals. We’re a childless couple with a healthy disposable income. I don’t take that for granted.
Is it just me or are people getting more and more absorbed in themselves that they don’t seem to take notice about how their behavior impacts the others around them? It’s the people who take up two parking spaces or leave all their trash behind at the movies because it’s someone else’s “job” to clean up. It’s the person staring at their cellphone and doesn’t notice the traffic light turned green, and it’s the person who lets the door slam in your face instead of looking to see if anyone was exiting behind them.
Kindness is free, and doesn’t require a lot of effort. Maybe I’m becoming an old fuddy-duddy, but is it too much to expect people to do better?