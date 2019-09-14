Somewhere in my genetic code is a program dedicated to worrying. I get it from my Mom’s side. My grandma was a champion worrier, fretting over a kaleidoscope of things big and small. My Mom is also hyper vigilant, allocating worry at a moment’s notice.
And then there’s me. I’m not quite the worrywart, but I spend far too much time worrying about things that are completely out of my control. When I was in college, my doctor told me I was too young to be filled with so much anxiety. I’m not sure how professional that is to say something like that to someone who is prone to worrying, but some counseling and a Prozac prescription later, and I seem to be doing OK.
I still worry, but I try to channel my concerns toward something positive. For instance, I worry about natural disasters and the idea of having to flee from them with little to no warning. Rather than focus on all the horrible things that could happen, I’ve channeling my anxieties toward assembling an emergency kit. September is Preparedness Month, after all.
Ever since the fires of October 2017, I’ve been building my “go kit”, but I wasn’t all that active about gathering the supplies. I bought a huge first aid kit, dust masks, a roll of duct tape, a box of handy wipes, a can opener, some flashlights and a tin of beef jerky. I knew I had other necessities already in the house, but I didn’t feel the urgency to round them up.
It was always in the back of my mind that I needed to make completing the emergency kit a priority, but thinking about needing an emergency kit kinda stressed me out. I know it makes no sense, but that’s just how my brain works. Maybe if I didn’t think about the emergencies that would require a supply kit, those things wouldn’t happen. It was as close to burying my head in the sand without actually doing so.
Then there were the 2018 fires that wiped out Paradise. My uncle, aunt and cousins lost their homes. They grabbed what they could, but most of life as they knew it was gone. If it could happen to them, it could happen to anyone. It could happen to me, so I decided I needed to get my rear in gear.
I bought a plastic tub and gathered non-perishable foods. I bought cases of water and stored everything in the hall closet. But I still couldn’t move myself to finish gathering all the supplies I would need in case of an evacuation: clothes, hygiene products, blankets, prescriptions, sleeping bags — the list goes on. I wanted to be prepared, but something was holding me back.
And then there was the earthquake in Ridgecrest in July. Earthquakes? I’d completely forgotten about earthquakes after the barrage of wildfires. I really had no excuse for my procrastination. It was time to get serious. Don’t be scared, be prepared, right?
It looked like Christmas on my porch this week as a parade of packages began arriving. I’d gathered a lot of supplies at hardware and department stores, but my quest required survival tools you won’t find at Target.
There are still some odds and ends I want to include in my supply kit, but I’ve made quite the dent in my to-do list.
As I’ve been actively building my supply kit, I’ve been talking to people about my efforts, and the conversation seems to be the same. “Good for you.” “That’s such a smart idea.” “Yeah, I should really do that.”
September is the lull between our two most recent disaster anniversaries: the August 2014 South Napa quake and the October 2017 wildfires. Seems like the perfect time to reflect on what was lost and use that as fuel to be ready for whatever comes next. We don’t know what it is or when it will happen, but it WILL happen. Let’s be ready.