I’ve made peace with the upcoming holiday season. Last time we checked in, I was stressing out, but I think I may have tapped into my holiday zen, and now I’m looking forward to what the rest of the year has in store.
Oddly enough, I found this inner calm in an unlikely place: sandwiched in the sea of shoppers at the Gift ‘n Tyme Faire at the Napa Valley Expo. I tend to get anxious when faced with big crowds, but as I made my way through the festive chaos at this year’s holiday boutique, I found my sweet spot. It was like everything went into slow motion and all I could hear was the soft sounds of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” playing over the masses.
I know I could easily do all my holiday shopping from the comfort of my home with only a laptop and a credit card to guide me, but I like going to the holiday pop-up boutiques and meeting with local crafters, artists and chefs. I like hearing their stories and learning about the love that goes into their wares. I love meeting the folks who decided to give up with corporate day jobs to embrace their passions and turn their “side hustles” into full time jobs.
Shopping at a holiday boutique is a win-win. I am supporting a local business person while finding a gift that is unique for my loved ones. I don’t have to fret and wonder if my sister might have a scarf this color or that my father-in-law might have this belt buckle. Local, home-made goods all have that little something extra. Even if an artist makes three sets of earrings with the same beads, each pair will be slightly different. They won’t be carbon copies like you’ll get with mass-produced jewelry.
There are plenty of holiday boutiques this time of year, but the ones in Napa are my favorite because they have the best food vendors. Sure, some of them are from out of town, but Napa people know food, and food items are my favorite gifts to give. I get to give a little taste of Napa to my friends and family who live outside the area.
“Would you like a sample?” asked the folks from Hurley Farms of the Napa Valley when I stopped by their booth on Friday.
“No, thank you. I’ve come for your mustards,” I say confidently. Hurley Farms has jams and jellies and an apple butter that will instantly make your mouth curl into a smile, but it’s the mustards that my Dad craves.
My Dad doesn’t like getting “stuff.” He’s a simple guy who buys only what he needs when he needs it. That makes buying gifts for him a bit more complicated. However, a few years ago, I made up a little gift basket with jars of mustard, and he fell in love. You might think mustard is an odd present to give, but my Dad loves it and looks forward to getting it each year. Plus, it works as a stocking stuffer, too.
They say a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but I find that most of my friends enjoy getting locally-made chocolates or olive oils. When people think of Napa, they always think of wine, but Napa is a goldmine for food as well. And because I am a thoughtful gift giver, I always slip in a business card so that my friends can order more treats if they run out and can’t remember what life was like without spice blends from the Oxbow Market.
Food brings people together, and the holidays are about family. Gifts of foods are nice to share and enjoy on the spot or save it for the new year.
Now you can buy locally-made food items any time of year, but here is why I love to shop at holiday boutiques: free samples! Thank me later.