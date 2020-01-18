When I was a kid, I used to be fascinated with my grandmother’s dentures.
Her nightly routine of removing and cleaning her teeth was a can’t-miss event whenever she came to visit. She graciously allowed me to observe this routine, but she wouldn’t let my friends watch if anyone was over for a sleepover. It disappointed me that I couldn’t share this act of wonder with my little girlfriends, but that’s life.
Now, I have my own dental magic trick to entertain friends and family courtesy of my Invisalign treatment. And now I understand why some tricks should be kept out of public view.
The Invisalign trays act like braces. These plastic trays hug my teeth and help move them into proper alignment. While these trays fit perfectly against my teeth, I have to remove them when I’m eating, and it’s not a pretty sight.
It’s Day 5, and no one at works seems to have noticed.
If we’re following proper etiquette, you should never pick at your teeth, especially when in public, but these trays are incredibly secure. I have special grippers glued to my teeth so that the trays stay in place, and the only way to get them out of my mouth is to use my fingers to pop them off my back teeth.
And yes, you have to loosen the tray from the back of your mouth, so it looks like I’m trying to stick my finger down my throat. And if that isn’t gruesome enough, once the tray is extracted, it may come out with a trail of saliva for decoration.
I’ve been using Invisalign for eight months and I can’t seem to find a ladylike way to remove the trays. My friends and family don’t seem to mind. Several of them were curious to see the entire process and inspect the trays to better understand what I’d signed up for, but when I eat out, I always feel a little self-conscious. I don’t care what they think of me, but I do worry that I could spoil someone’s appetite if they catch me in the act.
I’ve tried obscuring my face with napkins and turning my head to the wall, but it’s not much use. I warn my friends about my impending magic trick so that they know to look away if they don’t want to see it. I guess I could head off to the ladies room for some privacy, but that seems like a lot of work, and my nagging, worry-producing thoughts fear that I may drop a tray onto the floor, and that would be unforgivable.
Shoving your fingers into your mouth isn’t all that hygienic, but I use hand sanitizer before I got rooting around in there. So far, so good.
One of the fringe benefits of having to remove the trays to eat is that it prevents binge snacking and it’s easy to pass up treats and other shareable nibbles because taking the trays out just to eat a handful of chips isn’t worth it. I’m supposed to keep these babies in for at least 22 hours a day or else they can’t do their job. The more I wear them, the sooner I can be done with them.
My orthodontist says I’ll be done by mid-summer, but I’m reluctant to believe her. When I had braces as a kid, the orthodontics staff told me I was getting my braces off, but it didn’t happen for another year. I think this was the defining moment in my childhood when I realized adults were completely comfortable with lying.
So we’ll see. Until then, I will open a new packet of Invisalign trays each week and wear them obediently. My table manners will just have to be spotty for the time being. But even so, even when the Invisalign treatment is over, I’ll still probably be caught with my elbows on the table or talking with food in my mouth from time to time. Maybe table manners were never my strong suit to begin with.