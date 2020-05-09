Simple & Sassy: Taking baby steps in the return to normal

Mask? Check! Gloves? Check! Wait, how’s my hair?
I’m about to leave my house, and I’m feeling a little nervous. I haven’t been further than my mailbox by myself in the past seven weeks, but I’m on a mission.
A delivery person just dropped off a package on my porch, but the package isn’t meant for me or anyone in my household. It’s meant for a family somewhere else on my street, or so says the label on the side of the box.
Sure, I could wait for my husband to be done with work to take it over — strength in numbers — but I don’t want this box on my porch any longer than it needs to be. This package has been wrapped haphazardly in a metallic-colored plastic. It looks pretty beat up. Actually, it looks like one of those suspicious packages you’re supposed to report at the airport if you see it unattended.
Now, this box is unattended on my porch, and I’d rather it see it gone. Plus, it was delivered by a man driving a Penske rental truck. I really don’t know what to make of all this, but my paranoia is setting in. It’s time to suit up.
“Hey honey,” I call out through the office door. “We got a package, but it’s for a neighbor. I’m going to walk it over.”
“OK,” I hear my husband say through the door.
I’m about to take some mystery package down the street, and all I get is “OK.” I’m not sure why, but this annoys me a little. That’s my hang-up though. Got to stay focused on the mission: Project “Deliver Package” is a go.
First, I wash my hands. Then, I secure a mask to my face and put on gloves. I’m about to head out the door, when I realize I may come face to face with this neighbor, and I don’t want to look too disheveled when bringing over this carelessly-wrapped package. I double check my hair. It’s as good as it’s going to get by today’s standards. I haven’t had a haircut since November. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to grow out my pixie cut or not, but Mother Nature decided for me.
Once I certify that I had taken all reasonable precautions, I walk out the door. I hold the package away from me so that it doesn’t touch my clothes. I look like someone who has been handed a baby for the first time and has no idea what to do with it.
I Googled the address ahead of time. Yes, we are on the same street, but I’m in the 700s and this address is in the 600s. I wanted to know how far this walk was going to take me. This could be a hike compared to the 60 steps it takes to get to the mailbox.
Turns out my destination is five houses away. I set the package on the porch behind a trellis. I probably should have rung the bell, but I don’t. I want to complete my mission and make a clean exit. There is a man watering his lawn at the next house over. I avoid eye contact. I already feel like an alien in an alien world.
I walk home and enjoy the sunshine on my face. Mission accomplished.
The world is starting to “reopen,” but I’m not sure I’m ready for it. Did I need a mask and gloves to take a package down the street? Probably not. There was plenty of room to walk around in my neighborhood, and I could have easily kept my 6-foot buffer zone intact, but I wore the protective gear because it made me feel safe.
I think that’s what it ultimately comes down to. Even as things open up and life returns to some kind of normal, it will be up to us to make personal choices about where we go and what we wear to protect ourselves.
Some people are ready to go back out into the world and show their faces and take their chances, but that’s not going to be me. I’m not ready. And that’s my choice.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
