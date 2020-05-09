Simple & Sassy: Taking baby steps in the return to normal

I’m about to take some mystery package down the street, and all I get is “OK.” I’m not sure why, but this annoys me a little. That’s my hang-up though. Got to stay focused on the mission: Project “Deliver Package” is a go.

First, I wash my hands. Then, I secure a mask to my face and put on gloves. I’m about to head out the door, when I realize I may come face to face with this neighbor, and I don’t want to look too disheveled when bringing over this carelessly-wrapped package. I double check my hair. It’s as good as it’s going to get by today’s standards. I haven’t had a haircut since November. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to grow out my pixie cut or not, but Mother Nature decided for me.

Once I certify that I had taken all reasonable precautions, I walk out the door. I hold the package away from me so that it doesn’t touch my clothes. I look like someone who has been handed a baby for the first time and has no idea what to do with it.

I Googled the address ahead of time. Yes, we are on the same street, but I’m in the 700s and this address is in the 600s. I wanted to know how far this walk was going to take me. This could be a hike compared to the 60 steps it takes to get to the mailbox.

