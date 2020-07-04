Simple & Sassy: The girl behind the mask

As the masks arrived in the mail, I’d wash them, and my husband and I would try the fit at home. If the mask felt good, we’d promote the mask to the testing phase and wear it out on one of our grocery errands.

Simple & Sassy: Dressing up and staying in Columnist Samie Hartley and her husband are finding the joy in stay-at-home date nights.

Chuck prefers a simple two layer mask with adjustable ear loops. I like a mask with a filter pocket. If I’m going to be careful, I might as well go all in. We both prefer masks with nose wires because they are adjustable and less likely to fog up our glasses.

Of course there were a few masks that didn’t work out. The lace one looked too fancy, and let’s be honest, the pink mask with animal print was an impulse buy that never should have happened.

After we settled on a few styles we liked, I went back and ordered masks in different colors and patterns. While black and white go with everything, I wanted to have options. If this is the “new normal,” I’m going to do it with style.

I don’t mind wearing the face coverings in public. Now that I have masks in the style I feel comfortable in, I hardly notice I’m wearing them when I’m out. There is a sense of comfort in wearing a face cover. I don’t have to worry about getting lipstick on my teeth, and I don’t feel self conscious if I have a blemish on my chin.