Simple & Sassy: The girl behind the mask

The lace mask looked like it was made from a recycled wedding dress, and the pink mask with leopard spots was too small, so I opted for the blue face cover with white polka dots.
I hadn’t been out of the house by myself in exactly 90 days (yes, I’ve been counting), so I wanted to make sure I looked presentable.
Columnist Samie Hartley is adjusting to her new work-from-home routine.
I was hesitant about leaving the house on my own, but I didn’t need my husband to chaperone me to my orthodontist appointment. If I hadn’t been babying my last set of Invisalign trays for two months, I probably wouldn’t have made the appointment at all, but in my quest for orthodontic nirvana, I had to return to the world.
I’ve never considered myself high maintenance. I don’t take a lot of time to get ready, usually, but on this day, I wanted to make sure that I picked out a mask that coordinated with my outfit. Thankfully, just about everything goes with a gray and white T-shirt.
Since April, I’ve ordered a few dozen face coverings. I have no talent with a needle and thread, and I don’t own a sewing machine, so I purchased masks online from local crafters who sell their products on Etsy.
The first batch I bought were mostly in neutral colors so that my husband and I could find a style we liked. Turns out there are a lot of options when it comes to face masks. Material, layers, nosewires and pleating all needed to be considered.
As the masks arrived in the mail, I’d wash them, and my husband and I would try the fit at home. If the mask felt good, we’d promote the mask to the testing phase and wear it out on one of our grocery errands.
Columnist Samie Hartley and her husband are finding the joy in stay-at-home date nights.
Chuck prefers a simple two layer mask with adjustable ear loops. I like a mask with a filter pocket. If I’m going to be careful, I might as well go all in. We both prefer masks with nose wires because they are adjustable and less likely to fog up our glasses.
Of course there were a few masks that didn’t work out. The lace one looked too fancy, and let’s be honest, the pink mask with animal print was an impulse buy that never should have happened.
After we settled on a few styles we liked, I went back and ordered masks in different colors and patterns. While black and white go with everything, I wanted to have options. If this is the “new normal,” I’m going to do it with style.
I don’t mind wearing the face coverings in public. Now that I have masks in the style I feel comfortable in, I hardly notice I’m wearing them when I’m out. There is a sense of comfort in wearing a face cover. I don’t have to worry about getting lipstick on my teeth, and I don’t feel self conscious if I have a blemish on my chin.
I do miss being able to smile at people though. I never really thought about how much I enjoy smiling when I’m out and about. People have always told me I smile a lot, but I never thought I did it more than the average person. Now I feel like Buddy the Elf (“Smiling is my favorite!”) trying to go that extra mile to be friendly while respecting social distancing practices.
Maybe my fascination with smiling is why I was willing to finally leave the house and visit my orthodontist despite my apprehensions about going anywhere other than a grocery store. I want to get these teeth in shape so that they are ready when the mask requirement is lifted.
My appointment went well. I felt completely safe and even ventured to the post office and the gas station before heading home.
How are you coping with the stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic? Columnist Samie Hartley shares her story.
As I stood at the gas pump, I caught my reflection in the window and laughed out loud. I was wearing my big black sunglasses and my blue mask with white polka dots. I looked like I was about to go rob a bank, but at least I looked presentable.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.