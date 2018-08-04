I knew I was going to be out of place – I just didn’t know how out of place I would feel.
I’d been invited to the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena for the St. Helena Star/Napa Valley Vintners Tasting Panel. I am not a wine expert by any means, but when you get asked to go wine tasting as part of your job – you go.
All I knew going into the event was that I’d be sampling cabernet franc. And all I knew about cab franc is that it is red. Either way, I was looking forward to trying something new – 24 new somethings to be exact.
Sure, I’ve been wine tasting here and there. I’ve swirled, sniffed and sipped. I know I tend to like whites over reds, but I like to keep an open mind. This will be fun, I told myself.
Before we got started, the assembled members of the July tasting panel were asked to introduce themselves. I quickly realized I was the outlier of this group. I was surrounded by grape growers, wine makers and wine aficionados. Let the self-conscious behavior begin. Cheers!
“Hi, I’m Samie Hartley, and I’m with the Napa Valley Register,” I said to the group.
Ugh, how boring was that? I could have at least said I’m an award-winning member of the Register. I didn’t even hear all the other names and titles. I was consumed with the realization that I was the fraud in the front row.
The anxiety of being a member of this tasting panel was only beginning, though.
A photographer was there to document the tasting panel’s experience. The photos would be used in the article that reported the tasting panel’s findings. As I poured wine into my glasses, the photographer stationed himself directly in front of me.
Ah yes, here I am with my seven glasses of wine, I thought. Just another Thursday afternoon. Look natural, I told myself. Look relaxed.
Funny how when you tell yourself to relax, you look anything but relaxed. I haven’t seen the photos, but the photographer kept circling back to me, and I’m guessing it wasn’t because I’m so darn cute. I probably looked incredibly awkward in each shot, ruining his every attempt to capture wine tasting sophistication.
In my effort to look natural, I hadn’t realized I was allowed to start tasting now that I had my first seven samples. I tried the first wine and jotted notes on my scorecard. I tried the second and the third. I swirled, I sniffed, I observed the color, and I noted the viscosity. But when it came to tasting, all I could decide was if I liked the taste or not. Some expert I was turning out to be.
I realized I hadn’t done my homework. I had no idea what to expect from a cab franc. My barometer for rating the wines was simple: would I want to drink a full glass of this sample? Would I want to share this with my friends?
I’m pretty sure I was the only one using this rating system.
And then there was the spitting. Apparently spitting out the wine is encouraged at these events. Is there a polite way to spit out wine? I don’t know. I’d done it at wineries before, but I was among friends, not professionals. I didn’t want to come off as sloppy.
But if I didn’t spit, did I risk coming off as a lush? I’d brought those fancy, flavorless crackers with me to nibble in between tastings. I hoped that would serve as a suitable defense. I’m a common wine taster. I might as well embrace it.
After all the wines had been tasted, the panelists discussed their thoughts about the 2015 and 2016 cab francs. Panelists talked of oak flavors, acidity and the herbaceousness of the wines.
Is that what I tasted? Herbs? Were some of them herby? Were they supposed to be?
Thankfully, the meeting was adjourned and I wasn’t asked to share my thoughts.
I knew I was going to be out of my league, but I learned a lot and I did have fun — not bad for a day at work.