Simple & Sassy: Thumper meets the internet

When I was in Kindergarten, a boy in my class told me I was going to die. That’s never something you want to hear, but when you are 5 years old, that kind of thing is particularly traumatizing.

Luckily, I bounced back quickly because that’s what kids do, but the boy’s parents were mortified that their son caused me such distress. To use this as a teaching moment, they asked the boy to choose one of his favorite stuffed animals to give to me as a peace offering. He chose to give me Thumper, the naughty, but well-meaning rabbit from Disney’s “Bambi.”

Interestingly, Thumper’s most-iconic line in the film is “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.” It was a poetic gesture.

Stuffed animals have come and gone in my life, but it’s 30 years later, and I still have that Thumper doll. I keep it as a reminder to follow “Thumper’s Rule” — as pop culture has come to know it — and be more mindful when I speak.

I recently asked my Mom if she remembered this story. “Hey Mom, do you remember when that boy in Kindergarten said I was going to die and his parents made him give me that Thumper doll?”