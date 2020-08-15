Simple & Sassy: Thumper meets the internet

When I was in Kindergarten, a boy in my class told me I was going to die. That’s never something you want to hear, but when you are 5 years old, that kind of thing is particularly traumatizing.
Luckily, I bounced back quickly because that’s what kids do, but the boy’s parents were mortified that their son caused me such distress. To use this as a teaching moment, they asked the boy to choose one of his favorite stuffed animals to give to me as a peace offering. He chose to give me Thumper, the naughty, but well-meaning rabbit from Disney’s “Bambi.”
Interestingly, Thumper’s most-iconic line in the film is “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.” It was a poetic gesture.
Stuffed animals have come and gone in my life, but it’s 30 years later, and I still have that Thumper doll. I keep it as a reminder to follow “Thumper’s Rule” — as pop culture has come to know it — and be more mindful when I speak.
I recently asked my Mom if she remembered this story. “Hey Mom, do you remember when that boy in Kindergarten said I was going to die and his parents made him give me that Thumper doll?”
“You mean the boy who said he was going to kill you? Yeah, you don’t really forget something like that,” she said. “He said he didn’t like you, so he was going to kill you.”
See? I bounced back so well that I forgot the boy had announced he intended to MURDER me. I wish my Mom was exaggerating, but she worked at the school, so she was there.
Columnist Samie Hartley is getting a taste of her own medicine
Now I realize that memory I have from Kindergarten is my first memory of hate — blind, ill-informed hate. It was so stupid and senseless. It was childish.
Did that boy genuinely want to end my life? I don’t think so, but my parents were right to be concerned. You can only laugh off so many things as “Kids being kids.”
Words as weapons can inflict a great deal of pain no matter how old you are. As a kid, I also became familiar with the saying “Stick and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” It’s a nice sentiment, but words do hurt.
As social media manager at the Napa Valley Register, I watch people trade jabs on the internet every day. I watch total strangers rip each other apart with words, and it makes me sad.
I think back to Thumper and wonder how we got to the point where swapping insults has become a hobby. Is this who mean Kindergarteners grow up to be?
This week has been particularly difficult for sifting through the online commentary. Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate for the presidential election brought a sizzle to the fingers of anyone who doesn’t mind sharing their racist, sexist and otherwise derogatory opinions with the masses.
It’s Day 5, and no one at works seems to have noticed.
Harris is a public figure. Public scrutiny comes with the territory. However, that doesn’t give people the right to tear her down because she is a woman or a person of color. The things I’ve seen people say this week make my stomach turn.
It gets worse when online commenters get bored with public punching bags and turn their nastiness on fellow commenters. Where do people find the time and energy to be so cruel to each other? And what is there to gain?
I’ve tried to have civil debates with people online through my personal social media platforms, and it never turns out well. People love being right, and if a schoolyard insult helps them feel like they’ve bested their opponent, they’ll take the cheap shot every time.
I don’t know why people rush to pick fights with each other online. I think Thumper’s right: If you can’t say something nice, step away from the keyboard.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!