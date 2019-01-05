The rattling had to stop. It just had to. It’s been nearly three years. Enough is enough.
I keep a box sign at my desk that reads “Stay humble. Work hard. Be Kind.” I bought it not long after getting my gig at the Register – back when we were still working in temporary trailers at the old Second Street location. The sign was bright and colorful and helped add a bit of life to my folding table. Plus, I liked the words. I didn’t have a mantra, but this one seemed pretty good.
I remember one of the things I was most looking forward to about moving to the Vallejo Street office was that I’d have a real desk, and I’d have a pinboard to properly display my mantra box. It was the first thing I went to hang up that first day. I placed a push pin into the board and eyeballed lining the hole in the back of the sign box with the tack. When I was satisfied, I let go of the sign and it crashed to the ground. Too heavy.
In the process of its plummeting, the sign box ate the tack. I gave the box a good shake, but no luck. It seemed like the tack, and the resulting rattling, was just a part of it now. How was I going to be able to roll the tack into just the right place to get it out, anyway. I quickly admitted defeat and moved on.
I take my sign off my desk to make room for holiday decorations each fall. In the new year, I pick up the rattling box and return it to its usual place. That was the routine, but this year, as the tack began to jostle inside the sign box, something in me broke.
I’m so sick of this, I thought. There has to be a way to get it out of there. Plus, I was procrastinating writing this column, so why not give it another go?
So I shook the box to get a better idea of the tack’s location, and suddenly I had an epiphany.
You know those little pocket games where you have to tilt an object to help move a little silver ball through a maze. This was the same thing, except I was dealing with a tack that I couldn’t see. All I needed was patience. Inspired, I began to rock the box back and forth to get the tack rolling and soon I had visual on my prey. I got the tack resting in the groove, but I still wasn’t sure how to get it out. I need the get the tack to stand vertically if I wanted to get it out, but the tack was currently on its side.
I’ll skip ahead and let you know that I MacGyvered the situation with a paper clip and freed the tack, ending years of rattling in the process.
Big deal, right?
Not one of my more inspiring stories, but I am using this little victory as inspiration to propel me through 2019. I’ve put off a lot of things in the past years. I’ve made a lot of promises to myself, and I’ve let my passion to accomplish my goals lapse in almost every case.
Maybe it’s time to revisit some of the things I’ve been putting off and look at them with fresh eyes. Maybe it’s time to start saying “yes” instead of “maybe”.