Simple & Sassy: What are friends for?

I recently shared a quote on my Facebook page: “When life gives you 100 reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have a million reasons to smile and laugh.”

In my post, I admitted that I’d been struggling a bit emotionally, but that quote gave me some perspective, so I shared it on my Facebook page in hopes of helping anyone else who may have been feeling down.

Some of my friends took it as a cry for help and swooped in with kind messages of love and support. I was overwhelmed by their desire to rally around me. I am grateful to have some truly wonderful people in my life, even if they are at a distance for the time being.

Simple & Sassy: Spring cleaning and saying goodbye Carmel was one of the good ones. She loved life and was friendly to a fault. She treated everyone she met as if they were about to be lifelong friends, and I’m so glad I took her up on the invitation.

What inspired me to share that quote on Facebook was a conversation I had with my best friend Amie. She messaged me that day to inform me that she’d deleted the Facebook app from her phone. She told me she needed to take a break. What used to be a source of friends and fun had been reduced to a place of anxiety and frustration.

And I understand that. If my job didn’t involve managing multiple social media accounts, I’d probably take a time out as well. Everyone seems to have something to be angry about these days, and social media seems to be the best outlet for purging all the reserved negativity.