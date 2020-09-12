Simple & Sassy: What are friends for?

I recently shared a quote on my Facebook page: “When life gives you 100 reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have a million reasons to smile and laugh.”
In my post, I admitted that I’d been struggling a bit emotionally, but that quote gave me some perspective, so I shared it on my Facebook page in hopes of helping anyone else who may have been feeling down.
Some of my friends took it as a cry for help and swooped in with kind messages of love and support. I was overwhelmed by their desire to rally around me. I am grateful to have some truly wonderful people in my life, even if they are at a distance for the time being.
Carmel was one of the good ones. She loved life and was friendly to a fault. She treated everyone she met as if they were about to be lifelong friends, and I’m so glad I took her up on the invitation.
What inspired me to share that quote on Facebook was a conversation I had with my best friend Amie. She messaged me that day to inform me that she’d deleted the Facebook app from her phone. She told me she needed to take a break. What used to be a source of friends and fun had been reduced to a place of anxiety and frustration.
And I understand that. If my job didn’t involve managing multiple social media accounts, I’d probably take a time out as well. Everyone seems to have something to be angry about these days, and social media seems to be the best outlet for purging all the reserved negativity.
I understand that, as well. There have been times this past year that I’ve wanted to step out into my backyard and scream until all the air has left my lungs. I would gasp for air and do it all over again if I didn’t think the neighbors would call the authorities on me.
Then again, maybe no one would notice. It is 2020, after all.
Amie told me a few days later that she was feeling better after her Facebook hiatus. She hadn’t reinstalled the app, but she was considering it. She felt like she’d had time away to clear her head.
I reminded her that the negative people and messages that convinced her to delete the app were still there on Facebook waiting for her, so I suggested she consider editing her social media feeds. Think of it as KonMari for your “friends” — of which she has nearly 500 on Facebook. If the person doesn’t bring you joy, maybe you shouldn’t be “friends” online.
Columnist Samie Hartley is taking advice from a cartoon rabbit: If you can’t say something nice, step away from the keyboard.
I’ve heard people say recently that lifelong friends are “unfriending” them on Facebook because they don’t share the same views. I’m happy to be friends with someone who doesn’t share the same views as me, but if we can’t have a civil, intelligent discussion and share our ideas without judgment, then I can’t be your friend.
If 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that I can only control so many things in my life. How we use and interact with social media is something we can control. We have the power to “Friend,” “Follow” and “Like.” We also have the choice to end those relationships as well — whether it is “unfriending” that person you were sort of friends with in high school or “unfollowing” your cousin’s LuLaRoe group.
September is National Friendship Month (according to the internet). Maybe now is the right time to look at the people in your life. If they aren’t one of the million reasons to make you laugh and smile, what the point?
Watch Now: Effective Ways to Reduce How Much You Use Social Media a Day(tncms-asset)e874c239-cced-597e-9488-06ecbe910a9c[4](/tncms-asset)
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!