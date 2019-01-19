I try not to give into social media fads, but when Facebook users were asked to dig up their first profile photos and post them next to their current profile photos, I couldn’t help it. I try not to go digging into past too often, but I’ll admit I was curious.
Facebook’s “10 Year Challenge” is also known as the “How Hard Did Aging Hit You Challenge,” but after looking at my photos, I can’t say I look all that different. My face is a bit fuller and I have a lot more gray hairs, but I essentially look the same.
What I found more interesting about the photo was where I was when I took it. My first profile photo is of me in my college apartment. I’d taken the photo of myself in an era when the word “selfie” didn’t exist yet. In fact, I took the photo on my digital camera because my cell phone didn’t have a camera.
Present day me looks at that college girl and laughs. I had no idea what was coming. I don’t even think I had a clue.
Granted, I have been very fortunate to find myself in a comfortable life 10 years later, but it isn’t the life I used to dream about. I couldn’t even remember what that was until a few weeks ago when my past popped up on my phone.
A friend shared a newspaper clipping she’d found in a file while cleaning. The clipping had my face on it, along with my writer’s profile from when I was a teen correspondent for a regional newspaper. I was a senior in high school at the time. Now that was a blast from the past!
In the profile, I listed “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie as my favorite book and my parents as my role models. Still true.
The note about my career goals? That one … not so much.
In 2001, I wrote: “I would love to have a column that is published nationwide. My dream job would be to work on a show like “Entertainment Tonight,” but I see myself staying in print journalism for the long run.”
Well, how about that? I’m exactly where I said I’d be, but I no longer dream about being on “Entertainment Tonight” or any TV show for that matter.
I think my dreams of being an “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent bloomed from my desire to talk to famous people. Somewhere in my teeny bopper days, I’d decided that celebrity journalism was the key to becoming friends with my favorite actors and in turn becoming famous myself.
I’m not sure what propelled me toward such a fantasy. Maybe it’s because I wasn’t one of the cool kids in school, so I thought an adulthood filled with high-profile friends and outlandish social engagements would make up for that.
Now I think about such a life and I’m left feeling exhausted. That sounds like a lot of work, and I’ve come to love my low profile life, filled with a few close friends rather than a roster of acquaintances.
I look at that newspaper clipping and I wonder if high school Samie would be disappointed in what I turned out to be.
“No, you never went on a date with Josh Harnett,” I would tell her, “but you have hugged all five Backstreet Boys, and you have an amazing life with a husband, a house, a good job, friends and family and all the things that really matter.”
I’m sure my younger self would let this sink in, but still have questions. “So I haven’t been to the Oscars?” she might ask.
“No, but you were an extra in a film about Steve Jobs that was nominated for an Oscar,” I’d say. “You wrote a column about it and got a retweet.”
As I play this out in my head, I have to realize that Twitter didn’t exist when I was in high school. There was no social media at all. Not even MySpace. Makes me long for simpler days — and fewer gray hairs.