Simple & Sassy: When every day becomes Take Your Cat To Work Day

I can’t remember what I was thinking about the other morning as I was brushing my teeth, but I know I wasn’t thinking about acupuncture when I felt several sharp needles enter my lower leg.
Toothpaste went spraying as I yelped in surprise, which sent the perpetrator running down the hallway.
Sometimes I think my cat Tigger was an acupuncturist in a past life because he likes to dig his claws into my skin for reasons unknown to me.
While the kitty claw treatment did have a way of awakening my spirit and bringing my thoughts back to the present, I had bigger problems. Chuck was on a conference call in the office down the hall. Did he hear my shriek? Did his co-workers? I tried not to think about it. Besides, I’m sure they’ve heard — or seen — worse as people have turned their homes into makeshift offices.
Working from home continues to be an adventure, but I enjoy it for the most part. My husband and I have managed to coexist in our new office ecosystem quite nicely. Chuck has been working remotely for two years, so his office setup is more permanent than mine, but if we ever have meetings that overlap, I simply move my operation to the kitchen.
Working from the kitchen isn’t all that bad. I basically get to work in a breakroom stocked with all my favorite foods and my own coffeemaker. I don’t have to worry about anyone stealing my coffee creamer, and I can eat at my desk whenever I want. What’s not to like?
A cat butt in the face? Yeah, that’s not in my Top 5 either, but it happens.
Tigger’s best friend Chase loves when I work in the kitchen because she can sit next to me while I work, which isn’t as easy when I’m in the office sitting at my cramped desk. At the kitchen table, she can walk up and nuzzle me and await chin scratches.
However, when she feels ignored, she situates herself between me and my laptop and swishes her butt toward my face. Her tail curls around the tip of my nose for added gusto.
I like to say these little moments she and I have in my “workplace” keep me grounded. Sometimes when I scan reader comments on the Napa Valley Register Facebook page, I lose a little faith in humanity as I read the venomous words our readers occasionally exchange. I know people are frustrated and stressed, but the nastiness in their comments can bring me down. I wish I could just not read the comments — that would make life a lot easier — but it’s one of my tasks as the Register’s online editor. I read the comments to try keep people on topic and toss out the trolls who seem to only be there to cause trouble and instigate logicless arguments.
Thankfully, Chase and Tigger don’t know about Facebook or internet trolls. They just like treats, cozy blankets, belly rubs and all this extra time with Mom and Dad.
To keep Chase from walking in front of my computer, I got her a cat bed to keep next to me at my feet. She fell in love with it immediately. Each morning I ask her and Tigger if they are ready to go to work. When I walk into the office, Tigger takes his position on a blanket next to Chuck’s desk and Chase climbs into her bed next to me. This is our new normal.
This new normal is hoping your husband’s co-workers didn’t hear you yelp when the cat caught you by surprise. This new normal is hoping your other cat doesn’t walk across the keyboard and accidentally send a half-written email.
This new normal is realizing sometimes you don’t miss the old normal.
