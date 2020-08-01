Simple & Sassy: When every day becomes Take Your Cat To Work Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I can’t remember what I was thinking about the other morning as I was brushing my teeth, but I know I wasn’t thinking about acupuncture when I felt several sharp needles enter my lower leg.

Toothpaste went spraying as I yelped in surprise, which sent the perpetrator running down the hallway.

Sometimes I think my cat Tigger was an acupuncturist in a past life because he likes to dig his claws into my skin for reasons unknown to me.

While the kitty claw treatment did have a way of awakening my spirit and bringing my thoughts back to the present, I had bigger problems. Chuck was on a conference call in the office down the hall. Did he hear my shriek? Did his co-workers? I tried not to think about it. Besides, I’m sure they’ve heard — or seen — worse as people have turned their homes into makeshift offices.

Working from home continues to be an adventure, but I enjoy it for the most part. My husband and I have managed to coexist in our new office ecosystem quite nicely. Chuck has been working remotely for two years, so his office setup is more permanent than mine, but if we ever have meetings that overlap, I simply move my operation to the kitchen.