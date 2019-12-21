I knew this Christmas would be different. I have two kittens. Of course, things would be different.
Tigger and Chase are now seven months old. When you have cats, your senses become attuned to the sounds of mischief. The temptations of Christmas have only sharpened my pet parenting skills as my cats have tested their boundaries and my patience with their expansive curiosity.
I’ve become used to scratches on my body that I can’t explain. When you have two five-month-old kittens running around your house, you tend to lose track of how or when you were clawed, poked or downright stabbed with their baby razor claws.
Right now, I have a perfect paw imprint of claw marks on my chest after I frightened one of the kittens by plopping onto the couch while holding him. Despite my firm grip, the brief five-inch freefall terrified him, sending him scrambling to get away from me as quickly and violently as possible.
Tigger is typically the more relaxed of the two kittens, but he still spooks every now and then. Chase, on the other hand, is perpetually terrified. She likes to have her space. When she wants attention, she will come over to have her love and cuddles, but if you happen to see her sitting quietly and reach out a hand to pet her? No way. She will sprint across the house to avoid being stroked by your well-intentioned digits.
Chase got her name because she was found alone in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Benicia. She was only about a month old, but there was no mama or siblings in sight. The volunteers at the animal rescue we adopted her from have no idea how long she was on her own and attribute her shy behavior to her likely abandonment.
In the past month, my husband and I have made a lot of progress with Chase, but she’s still very wary. When she is feeling safest, she will climb onto my chest and lick my forehead before finding a sweet spot to take a quick nap. While Tigger can fall asleep anywhere, Chase is always alert and on the move.
I carry Tigger around the house like a baby, but Chase doesn’t like to be picked up. Each morning we do a practice hug, where I pick her up for a few seconds, give her a small squeeze and set her down. She walks across my lap and purrs appreciatively, but she still has to be the one to make first contact. Sometimes I have to point out to Chuck when Chase is lingering by him and ask him to stop what he is doing to give her a light scratch behind the ears. These moments are precious, and I know it will take time to build a rapport with her where she feels completely safe and trusts us.
Granted, we have some setbacks every now and then. We invited the fur babies’ grandparents over for a meet and greet, and while Tigger loved meeting new people, Chase hid most of the time. As she cautiously made her way to living room, she spotted my in-laws and went running for the kitchen, where she managed to shove herself through a small hole in the baseboards and took refuge in a space under a cabinet.
My husband and I hadn’t planned on doing any kitchen remodeling, but several trips were made to the hardware store to collect the tools and materials needed to open up the hole to extract Chase and then plug the space up properly. When I’d put a piece of duct tape over the hole when we first brought them home, I hadn’t calculated what might happen if a five-pound kitten went running at the space at full speed. Lesson learned.
Chuck and I have made a lot of adjustments to our routine since bringing the kittens into our lives, but I have to admit, even with the stresses and the scratches, we seem to smile and laugh more with them in the house.
When I come home at night, I see the silhouette of Chase in her favorite spot in the front window, and it warms my heart instantly. When I walk into the house, Tigger and Chase are typically nearby waiting to greet me. It gives coming home a whole new meaning.
Typically, I have the house decorated for Christmas by Dec. 1, but this year, Christmas came to my home in stages. First, I put out the knick knacks. The cats already had practice with knick knacks during Halloween and Thanksgiving. While the Christmas items came with a new set of smells, Tigger and Chase didn’t seem all the interested in the decorations. But, just to be safe, anything that would cause heartache if broken was sidelined for the year. My grandfather’s snowman stayed in the box this year, but my plush gingerbread boy and girl were fair game. After three weeks, everything is still in good condition.
Chuck and I knew the Christmas tree would be the biggest challenge for our kittens. Would they climb the tree? Would they attack the ornaments? Would they chew on a string of lights?
Our kittens have an affinity for munching on electrical cords, so we bought cord protectors in advance. We also adjusted the lighting settings on the tree so that the LED lights wouldn’t blink, flash or twinkle. We didn’t want the tree drawing any extra attention to itself.
When the tree was securely in place, we let the cats out of their room and let them investigate. Chase, who is scared of everything, approached the tree first, fearlessly walking under the branches and giving the tree a few exploratory sniffs. Tigger, the youngest, saw the tree and hid behind the couch. He cautiously poked his head from around his barricade and crawled on his belly toward the tree. After noticing that Chase didn’t appear to be afraid of the tree, he stood up and mimicked her behaviors, rubbing his face against the lower branches.
But Tigger had to take his investigation to the next level: he had to taste it.
I’m pretty sure every time Tigger encounters something new, his first thought is: Can I eat that?
As he bit at a branch, my husband and I both yelled “No!” Chase went running and Tigger reluctantly released the branch.
The tree remained naked for a week before Chuck and I decided the kids were ready to see ornaments on the tree. The cats had become accustomed to the tree and didn’t mind it much. Tigger still took the occasional inquisitive nibble, but he was easily dissuaded.
Chuck and I were careful to hang anything breakable out of the reach of the kittens. The lower branches of the tree were adorned with plush and wooden ornaments that were deemed “cat-proof.”
The first day went by without incident. They questioningly pawed at a few ornaments, but they gave up pretty easily when scolded. I was so proud of them for being so good.
Then came Day 2.
I awoke from my cat nap to the sounds of paws brushing against branches. When I drifted off, both cats were lying with me, but it was all a ruse. They’d been planning their attack all along. As my eyes came into focus, I spied Tigger was swatting at Captain America and Chase eying the Santa teddy bear.
“Hey!” I called out as I leapt from the couch. Tigger left the superhero alone, but Chase took a final swat at the teddy bear, knocking the Santa hat right off its tiny head.
Time stopped as we both watched the little hat fall to the ground. I lunged for the hat, but Chase, living up to her name, was too quick. She grabbed the Santa hat with her mouth and took off running, and I scrambled after her.
