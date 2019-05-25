I always thought when it came time to defend myself, I would tap into my inner warrior princess and roar like a lioness. Instead, when I found myself in a potentially dangerous situation, my brain opted for sarcasm. Rather than scream from the mountain tops, I let out a pitiful “Ummmmm….”
Mr. Chung, my self-defense teacher in college, would be so disappointed. He would tell me, “Saw-me, you will find your strength. When the time is right, you will be fierce; unrelentingly ferocious. You will be a lion. And you will strike fear into anyone who tries to harm you.”
So here I am sitting in a vehicle in a poorly lit parking garage, and a man I don’t know has just climbed into the seat next to me. Instead of demanding that he exit my vehicle or running away to save myself, I said, “Ummmmm” — as in “Ummmmm, is this seriously happening right now?”
It all happened so quickly and yet it felt like it was in slow motion. Chuck and I were heading to a Sharks game. The lot we were planning to use was full, so we drove around downtown and located another garage, but the attendants only accepted cash. The attendant said there was an ATM around the corner, so he directed us to park in the temporary lot just inside the garage.
Chuck asked me if I wanted to go with him. I said I’d wait in the car and he left the keys with me. Normally, I would lock the doors after he exited, but I figured he’d be back soon, even if I couldn’t see him. I was too focused on sending good vibes to my Sharks that I decided to forgo basic human safety precautions.
When the car door opened, the first thing I saw was a blue jacket. Hmmm, I thought. Chuck wasn’t wearing a jacket. This isn’t right. He doesn’t even own a blue jacket.
Then I saw long, curly hair tucked under a ball cap. Chuck doesn’t have long, curly hair and he rarely wears ball caps.
Conclusion: The man who is climbing into the car is NOT my husband.
Cue the “Ummmmm….”
The man turned to face me and immediately jumped back and pressed himself against the inside wall opposite me. “What?!”
“I think you might have …..” I began to say.
“Oh my God! This isn’t my car. Holy s**t, I’m sorry. Oh my God, I’m so sorry,” he said as he leapt out of the car and began pointing at me. Turns out, he wasn’t pointing at me. He was pointing at his silver car parked directly next to the silver car — Chuck’s car – that I was sitting in.
He closed the driver-side door and walked over to his vehicle. I could hear him still yelling in surprise, mostly saying “Oh my God; Oh my God.”
When he reached his driver side door, which was directly across from my passenger side seat in the next parking space, he leaned down to face. “This is my car. Oh my God. I can’t believe that just happened. Wow, that was so weird. I’m sorry,” he said in a stream of word vomit.
I smiled and waved him away, as if to say “Don’t worry, young man. Happens to me all the time.”
Idiot. When I should have roared, I let out a pathetic purr.
The man drove away, and I locked the doors. When Chuck came back a few minutes later, he tugged at the door handle and then leaned down to look at me. I took a few extra seconds to look him over, like a Terminator assessing my target: Human male. Husband. Chuck.
I unlocked the doors. “So, a guy got into the car just now. He thought he was getting into his car which was parked next to us,” I said gesturing appropriately.
“What?,” Chuck said cutting me off. “What guy? Are you OK?”
I was OK. That scenario could have gone south fast, but thankfully the incident can be chalked up to column fodder. In all honesty, I think I may have scared him more than he scared me. But either way, I was lucky. In the meantime, I am locking my doors and practicing my roar.