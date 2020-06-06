Simple & Sassy: Where there's smoke ...

I didn’t want to get out of bed this morning. I’m not a morning person by nature, but today, I woke up, I fed the cats, I watered my vegetable garden, and I crawled back into bed.
I laid there. I didn’t sleep much last night. I live in Suisun City, and last night someone set a fire that ended up burning down several structures, leaving a handful of families with no place to go for the night other than a static hotel room secured by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
Apparently, there have been a lot of fires in Suisun City this year. There are even talks of arson. People are purposely setting things on fire. No one knows why and no one knows who is doing it, but it’s happening. It wasn’t until 300 acres burned 10 minutes from my house that I actually realized it. It was all suddenly too close to home.
I watched the smoke from the fire drift across the sky from the quiet of my kitchen. I scoured the internet, desperate for information. Would we have to evacuate? Where do you go in the middle of a health pandemic? Who takes you in?
After about an hour of reading every Tweet and news story I could find, I decided my home was likely safe and I relaxed a little. But I couldn’t really relax. I could still see the smoke from my kitchen window. The fire wasn’t coming for me — not this time, but it was out there.
This morning, I laid in bed. I wasn’t sure what to do with myself. I knew I needed to get out of bed, get showered, get dressed, eat breakfast and start my workday. But the fire was still out there burning at the edge of the city.
I closed my eyes and pulled the covers over my head. Minutes passed, but I stayed hidden. Maybe if I can’t see the smoke, the fire can’t see me. Maybe I can just be safe here — in my bed — in my house.
And I know this is stupid. I can’t hide from life beneath a pile of blankets and wait it out.
I know I can’t fight the fire myself. I wish there was something I could do to extinguish the flames, but I know this fire is just one of many fires to come this year and probably the year after.
But those fires are out of my control. Those fires haven’t happened yet, so I turn my eye to my community. I look at what can be done now. I can’t put out the fire myself, but I can offer to help those who have lost and those who have suffered. I can’t begin to understand what that must be like — to have everything in the morning and then nothing by the evening — but I know I can do my little piece. And my little piece isn’t much because I’m only one person, but it’s something only I can do.
I could easily do nothing. I could stay under the blankets in the safety of my bedroom, knowing there is smoke outside moving among the clouds.
But I know there are other people probably doing the same thing. They’re waiting for someone else to do something, because that is easier. It’s easier to wait and see if someone else will step up so that you can stay cozy in bed where it is warm and safe and familiar.
It all feels too big and it all feels too much, but I know I have to get out of bed. I have to get moving.
I peel away the covers and I look outside. I see the smoke. It’s not like it was yesterday, but it’s still there. It’s a lingering reminder of the destruction from the night before.
I can’t put out the fire myself, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing I can do. I see the smoke. I know there is fire. And I’m getting out of bed anyway.
Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor. Simple & Sassy runs every other Sunday. She can be reached at shartley@napanews.com.
