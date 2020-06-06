Simple & Sassy: Where there's smoke ...

This morning, I laid in bed. I wasn’t sure what to do with myself. I knew I needed to get out of bed, get showered, get dressed, eat breakfast and start my workday. But the fire was still out there burning at the edge of the city.

I closed my eyes and pulled the covers over my head. Minutes passed, but I stayed hidden. Maybe if I can’t see the smoke, the fire can’t see me. Maybe I can just be safe here — in my bed — in my house.

And I know this is stupid. I can’t hide from life beneath a pile of blankets and wait it out.

I know I can’t fight the fire myself. I wish there was something I could do to extinguish the flames, but I know this fire is just one of many fires to come this year and probably the year after.

But those fires are out of my control. Those fires haven’t happened yet, so I turn my eye to my community. I look at what can be done now. I can’t put out the fire myself, but I can offer to help those who have lost and those who have suffered. I can’t begin to understand what that must be like — to have everything in the morning and then nothing by the evening — but I know I can do my little piece. And my little piece isn’t much because I’m only one person, but it’s something only I can do.