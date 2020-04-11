Simple & Sassy: Working from home -- in sweatpants

He has several face-to-face meetings throughout the day, so I typically leave the office at lunchtime and move to “my office” which is otherwise known as the kitchen table. This kitchen table has been my desk for nearly 30 years. It’s the table I used to do my homework at as a kid. I’ve written term papers here, conducted science experiments, researched the American Revolutionary War, built rocket models and cried over pre-calculus prompts. This table and I have a long history, and here I am once again.

The cats aren’t allowed in the home office — too many wires and cords to chew on — but they are welcome in my office. It took some getting used to, but the cats and I have a nice working relationship. The novelty of having me home all day, everyday, has worn off for the most part. As long as the window blinds are open so that they can see out into the world, all is well.

Simple & Sassy: Co-working and co-habitating with cats Columnist Samie Hartley is working from home and learning to get along with her new co-workers: her cats.

I like having the blinds open, too. There aren’t too many windows at the Napa Valley Register office, so I like having a view from my new desk. Granted, I’m looking into the backyard, which desperately needs a makeover, but it’s nice to see blue skies.