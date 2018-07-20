Society’s awareness of posture when sitting and standing during everyday activities is commonly overlooked.
Examples include: looking down at our cellphones with our necks bent like a flamingo getting fish out of a pond; standing in line at the grocery store with your toes pointed out leading to the collapse of the arches of your feet; and sitting hunched over a desk with arms stretched out like a zombie for hours.
Scenarios such as these can lead to overuse and underuse injuries to the body causing suboptimal performance to our everyday quality of life.
A solution to improving posture is being mindful of debilitating factors leading to poor posture. Let’s consider the ball and socket joint. This is the connection between a series of bones that allows the three-dimensional movement of a limb.
The most commonly understood ball and socket joints are the shoulder joint and the hip joint. Both areas house a vast network of muscles responsible for an array of movements that we depend on to perform common daily tasks. The actions of the shoulder allow overhead reaching, extension of the arm in front of the body and lateral movement to the outside of the body.
Now, imagine what life would be like if you removed one of those examples. If anyone has ever suffered from a shoulder rotator cuff injury, you can probably relate that it is not an enjoyable experience.
Ensuring to exercise the areas surrounding the ball and socket joint of the shoulders will significantly improve the muscles of postural stabilization, and regular exercise will limit the likelihood of injuries.
Sedentary occupations that require desk work are infamous for underuse injuries of the neck, shoulder region and upper back. Shoulder injuries can occur from repetitive use as well.
Atrophy in muscles can occur from keeping a muscle in a static position for a prolonged period. This is one of the leading causes of underuse injuries. As atrophy of the muscle occurs, less blood flow circulates to the working muscle, causing lack of oxygen to the muscles.
The lack of blood flow to the muscle will cause the muscle to decrease in size and strength. Our muscles will “suffocate” from a lack of oxygen just like we do when we hold our breath for too long. This leads to muscles losing the ability to function. One of those primary functions impeded are muscular repair, growth and strength.
When a muscle gets atrophied, even the actions of everyday life can cause a muscle to strain because of the sedentary situation imposed upon it. However, this detrimental case of atrophy, however, is curable.
The muscle of the ball and socket joint surrounding the rotator cuff of the shoulder have various attachments from the shoulder blade to the rib cage and upper arm. Most of the larger attachments of the muscles supporting the rotator cuff originate from the shoulder blade. In addition to the attachments from the shoulder blade to the front of the body, the shoulder blade also has attachments to the neck and base of the skull. Therefore, strengthening the muscles around the shoulder blade region with a regularly scheduled shoulder blade specific exercise routine will counteract the effects of an underuse injury.
When working with our personal training clients who suffer from neck, upper shoulder, mid back and rotator cuff pain-like symptoms, we focus the first four-week phase of their exercise on education of the various movements the shoulder joint offers. Within each exercise prescription, we focus on movements responsible for scapular protraction and retraction, which is also know as the forward and backward gliding of the shoulder blades. Emphasis on the internal and external rotation of the upper arm is another important mover that is responsible for ensuring the muscles holding the ball and socket joint together to limit injuries.
Understanding certain cues such as “parking the shoulder blades against the ribs” is another critically important component that helps remind people to avoid collapsing their chest forward and having “hunched forward” posture.
Concentrating on the specific muscles that are responsible for stabilizing the shoulder blades are some of the main exercises a physical therapist will prescribe to treat an underuse injury of the shoulder. Instead of waiting for the injury to occur and making a visit to a rehab specialist, take preventive measures by focusing on strengthening the large network of muscles surrounding the shoulder blade. Focusing on injury prevention by using regular exercise for the shoulder joint will help prevent underuse injuries in the shoulder to keep you healthy, active and productive.