People today struggle with obtaining healthy foods from the store to prepare in the comfort of their own homes. A common problem we hear from our personal training clients in Napa is that healthful food is expensive, and going to the store is drag.
People are too busy to make a trip to the grocery store and shop for food that can be prepared at home. The perception of dining out is that it’s convenient and inexpensive. Unfortunately, this idea is flawed. Additionally, eating out regularly is not great for our health.
A common scenario entails individuals who work long business hours to get their meals conveniently before work, during lunch time or on the way home from work when 5 p.m. hits by visiting the drive-thru. You have everything in a matter of minutes.
However, an abundance of problems arises from the drive-thru rat race. The food at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, or Jack in The Box will undoubtedly hold you over for the lunch hour or after a long day’s work. The downside is the warfare that most of the foods on the menu inflict, leaving your body in disarray.
Processed white flour buns or tortillas in wraps and burritos are filled with simple carbohydrates waiting to spike your insulin and be stored as fat. In addition, there is too much protein and fat for the body to absorb when consumed in one sitting.
Granted, there are healthier options, like salads, on the menu. However, sandwiches, burgers and wraps are what takes up the greater portion of the the menu we see while sitting in the drive-thru line.
Lastly, fast food drive-thrus are kind enough to offer some fries. Who wants to throw away a pound of delicious, salty, deep fat fried potatoes for such a great price?
The fast-food industry can offer you a lot of food for a great rate. Most of the time when this much food is put in front of us, we eat it. These are some of the leading causes of pre-diabetes and becoming overweight when our culture becomes entrenched in the drive-thru epidemic.
Another common misunderstanding is that shopping for healthful food — lean meats, healthy oils, vegetables — at the store is pricey as well as time-consuming.
A solution that we offer our clients during our nutritional consultations is to first pick out some proteins and vegetables they enjoy eating. We challenge our clients to create a day’s plan for having a vegetable and lean protein at each meal and we have them write it down.
Another successful strategy is to develop five separate breakfast and dinner dishes that include a veggie and lean protein. After we have these items, we have a healthful breakfast and dinner menu. Within these menus, we now have ingredients.
We find that a lot of these ingredients are budget friendly and have a decent shelf life. Lean meats such as chicken and fish can be frozen and stored. Once we know what is on the menu for the night, the protein simply needs to be taken out in the morning to be thawed.
Eggs are also a very sustainable source of protein that can be purchased in bulk and utilized throughout the week. Veggies such as broccoli, green beans, carrots, onions and garlic are all nutrient-dense foods that can be stored in the fridge These veggies not only have health benefits, but also can be creatively prepared in many dishes.
Take carrots: Some of our favorite ways to prepare carrots is to steam them and sauté them or bake them in aluminum foil with garlic, onion, olive oil and salt and pepper. This method can also be used for broccoli.
Creating a list of the healthful foods you enjoy and developing food preparation tactics can help you cook at home more often.
Once we learn to shop smart for healthful food items, budget and inconvenience becomes a non-issue. Get to the grocery once or twice a week and limit your dining out to two or three times a month. That way, we can get out of the car and get to the comfort of our home faster to enjoy our delicious healthful meals.
Get out of the drive-thru rat race and get into the comfort of your home to de-stress from the day and supercharge your lifetime fitness journey.
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.