 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FIT FOR LIFE

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day

  • 0

“Staying in shape is a lot easier than getting in shape.”

I heard this term from many mentors and role models throughout my journey as a fitness professional. These words came from motivational people in my life such as the mad scientist exercise physiology advisor I mentored under in college and the celebrity Mark Wahlberg who routinely wakes up at two in the morning to exercise.

Anyone who continuously sharpens the saw to improve their fitness journey, understands routine adherence to exercise is much easier than starting from scratch. Maintaining an optimal fitness level is critical to possess optimal strength to function productively throughout life, avoid degradation of the cells holding our body together and stave off metabolic disease. It should be no surprise that fitness improves our lives in numerous ways.

To “stay in shape,” somewhere along the line we have to decide to “get in shape.” Being “in shape” can be defined in many ways. The spectrum of being “in shape” can span anywhere from looking good in a bikini while pursuing the beaches on a Hawaiian vacation, competing in a bike race or marathon, or ensuring the body is in elite athletic condition for an upcoming season of sports.

People are also reading…

For some individuals, getting fit could be seen as weening off medications for metabolic disease or anti-depressants to treat stress and anxiety. On the other hand, a success factor of fitness could be losing 10 pounds or the ability to get down on the ground to interact with grandchildren.

Regardless of the reason to maintain optimal fitness levels, exercise must be a pinnacle in one’s life to “be in shape.” However, accomplishing this task is easier said than done. Constraints of time, intimidation of gyms, or lack of interest and motivation to enter the gym settings are just a few obstacles impeding people from adhering to regular exercises. In addition, accomplishing three days of routine exercise recommended by the doctor's office isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Performing one set of a 30-second traditional straight arm plank exercise once a day has the potential to supersede that of only going to the gym or participating in a fitness class once per week.

This is a bold statement to say 30 seconds of exercise per day can surpass getting a full body exercise session one out of seven days per week. However, everything from the cells involved in the strengthening adaptation of the skeletal induced by 30 seconds of controlled stress via a plank exercise, to the psychology involved in being disciplined enough to set out less than one minute per day is immensely powerful.

The central nervous system recognizes when the human body puts itself through physical stress and sends out signals to the body to adapt appropriately to the demand being placed on it. Additionally, it’s easier to follow a habit that requires less time and effort.

A trip to the gym could involve 20 to 30 minutes of getting in the car, driving across town, finding a parking space at a packed gym parking lot, checking in to the front desk, stashing your belongings in the locker room, and finally heading out to the gym floor to exercise. Add in rush-hour gym time and this journey could be more rigorous than initially perceived.

Therefore, a regular dose of simple and effective exercise once a day promotes a significant amount of adaptation, similar to an hour-long training session at the gym or a fitness class. Granted, heading to the gym and getting one exercise session per week to stress the entire body is valuable to any individual's fitness goals. However, having the “slow drip” dose of simple and effective exercises every day promotes substantial results.

Missing an entire week of exercise at your local gym or absences from your favorite fitness class is not the end of the world. Thirty seconds of planks once per day won’t replace the magnitude of concentrated exercise sessions in a gym setting or fitness class. We should strive to train our bodies through safe, efficient, and effective exercises as many days out of the week as possible.

However, performing only one set of simple bodyweight exercises such as squats, push-ups, or planks once a day throughout the week allocates enough stress for the body to understand it is being trained to improve its fitness levels. Consistently adhering to this little bit of routine exercise is a critically important ingredient to the recipe for lifetime fitness.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: A nod to knee health

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley discusses the importance of keeping your knees strong and healthy.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Look at the menu ahead of time

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Preparation is a  tool for success. To mitigate the unhealthy effects of eating out too much, we can look at the menus of our favorite restaurants ahead of time to make healthy decisions for our nutritional success.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food as fuel

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Weight loss and weight gain are constant balancing acts. Where can we start on a path to productively managing our weight? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just one more

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding a way to squeak in an extra healthy habit significantly impacts our everyday health and happiness.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Get a grip on falling

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A fall can cause something as minor as a scraped knee or as catastrophic as a broken bone. One way to minimize injury is to have strong fingers and hands. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Muscles and a balanced diet make a successful team

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Maintaining a healthy body while occasionally indulging in less-than-healthy meals and snacks comes down to a question of balance. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Sciatica: a real pain in the derrière

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness expert Sean McCawley introduces the lumbopelvic hip complex and explains why we might want to learn what exactly it is. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Pull up a chair and exercise

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Sitting isn't bad for you; sitting for too long without moving is. Napa fitness expert Sean McCawley offers exercises to do to counteract stiffness and stress from inactivity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: SAID and the challenges of travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

SAID means “Specific Adaptation to an Imposed Demand” and this includes long hours sitting in an airplane or car. What can you do to help your body out after you get off the plane or out of your car? 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A completely different pace

  • SEAN McCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Fitness trainer Sean McCawley experienced challenges to his healthy Napa lifestyle on his 10-day trip to Portugal. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Finding time to exercise is challenging but if you can find time to perform one or two exercises first thing in the morning, this can can accomplish simple and effective exercises. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Food choices for a champion

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

On the run up to a championship match, the foods you choose will make a difference. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner
Lifestyles

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Chip bowl salads for dinner

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

What's for dinner? Before you turn to Door Dash, fitness pro Sean McCawley has a suggestion. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Watching your fitness grow

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

When striving to meet fitness goals, try keeping in mind a growing a plant -- both a plant and your body thrive in a nurturing, supportive environment.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Exercising first thing in the morning may sound like a challenge, but the benefits far outweigh the pain of getting out of bed a few minutes earlier.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

Rise and shine — or rest in bed? Sean McCawley provides reasons for getting yourself up in the morning. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 2

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We don’t realize how vital lower back health is until an accidental injury debilitates us, but exercises can help avoid this calamity. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Just don't hurt your back, Part 1

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

A long-plane ride, turning your head the wrong way, even sleeping in an odd position, can tweak your back just enough to derail physical activities. The first step in avoiding these injuries, is learning the anatomy of your spine. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Try a digital detox

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated
  • 0

We can fall into an unhealthy rut of spending too much time on our phones. Take some time for yourself by stepping away from your cell phone to experience the gifts the world offers us that are right in front of us.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

Walking is good for your health, but can also help ward off serious disease. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.
Sean McCawley mug

Sean McCawley

 Submitted photo

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com, or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News