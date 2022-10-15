Sean McCawley, Fit for Life in Napa Valley: Don't discount the 'slow drip' of simple exercise every day

“Staying in shape is a lot easier than getting in shape.”

I heard this term from many mentors and role models throughout my journey as a fitness professional. These words came from motivational people in my life such as the mad scientist exercise physiology advisor I mentored under in college and the celebrity Mark Wahlberg who routinely wakes up at two in the morning to exercise.

Anyone who continuously sharpens the saw to improve their fitness journey, understands routine adherence to exercise is much easier than starting from scratch. Maintaining an optimal fitness level is critical to possess optimal strength to function productively throughout life, avoid degradation of the cells holding our body together and stave off metabolic disease. It should be no surprise that fitness improves our lives in numerous ways.

To “stay in shape,” somewhere along the line we have to decide to “get in shape.” Being “in shape” can be defined in many ways. The spectrum of being “in shape” can span anywhere from looking good in a bikini while pursuing the beaches on a Hawaiian vacation, competing in a bike race or marathon, or ensuring the body is in elite athletic condition for an upcoming season of sports.

For some individuals, getting fit could be seen as weening off medications for metabolic disease or anti-depressants to treat stress and anxiety. On the other hand, a success factor of fitness could be losing 10 pounds or the ability to get down on the ground to interact with grandchildren.

Regardless of the reason to maintain optimal fitness levels, exercise must be a pinnacle in one’s life to “be in shape.” However, accomplishing this task is easier said than done. Constraints of time, intimidation of gyms, or lack of interest and motivation to enter the gym settings are just a few obstacles impeding people from adhering to regular exercises. In addition, accomplishing three days of routine exercise recommended by the doctor's office isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Performing one set of a 30-second traditional straight arm plank exercise once a day has the potential to supersede that of only going to the gym or participating in a fitness class once per week.

This is a bold statement to say 30 seconds of exercise per day can surpass getting a full body exercise session one out of seven days per week. However, everything from the cells involved in the strengthening adaptation of the skeletal induced by 30 seconds of controlled stress via a plank exercise, to the psychology involved in being disciplined enough to set out less than one minute per day is immensely powerful.

The central nervous system recognizes when the human body puts itself through physical stress and sends out signals to the body to adapt appropriately to the demand being placed on it. Additionally, it’s easier to follow a habit that requires less time and effort.

A trip to the gym could involve 20 to 30 minutes of getting in the car, driving across town, finding a parking space at a packed gym parking lot, checking in to the front desk, stashing your belongings in the locker room, and finally heading out to the gym floor to exercise. Add in rush-hour gym time and this journey could be more rigorous than initially perceived.

Therefore, a regular dose of simple and effective exercise once a day promotes a significant amount of adaptation, similar to an hour-long training session at the gym or a fitness class. Granted, heading to the gym and getting one exercise session per week to stress the entire body is valuable to any individual's fitness goals. However, having the “slow drip” dose of simple and effective exercises every day promotes substantial results.

Missing an entire week of exercise at your local gym or absences from your favorite fitness class is not the end of the world. Thirty seconds of planks once per day won’t replace the magnitude of concentrated exercise sessions in a gym setting or fitness class. We should strive to train our bodies through safe, efficient, and effective exercises as many days out of the week as possible.

However, performing only one set of simple bodyweight exercises such as squats, push-ups, or planks once a day throughout the week allocates enough stress for the body to understand it is being trained to improve its fitness levels. Consistently adhering to this little bit of routine exercise is a critically important ingredient to the recipe for lifetime fitness.