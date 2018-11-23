'Aging' can be an intimidating term. Our personal training clients in Napa refer to how age effects their lives by saying “I may have slowed a little bit due to my advanced age” or “I might be a little behind because I’m “not as recent.’”
The enjoyment of our everyday quality of life shouldn’t be hindered by age. Research has shown that life expectancy rates increase due to living a healthy and active lifestyle. Exercising an average of 20 minutes per day, adhering to a predominately plant-based diet, and not smoking has been shown to support longevity in human lives. These factors slow down the deteriorating factors of aging.
As we age, we are more likely to be less active. Absence of movement causes our muscles to deteriorate and slows down blood flow, impeding the amount of oxygenated blood delivered to our cells that keeps us alive and well. Unhealthy decisions such as copious amount of recreational drug use can be present as we enjoy the social scenes throughout our lives.
Additionally, we have probably allowed processed foods to make their way into our diets throughout the years with breads, cereals, fast food to name a few. These choices take a toll on the body. Lack of physical activity leads to under-use of important muscles and joints. Recreational drugs such as alcohol or smoking deliver detrimental effects to the inside of our body, poisoning and oxidizing blood vessels and important organs of the body. Too many processed foods can produce free radicals in the body that are responsible for dysfunctions of specific cells in the body.
These factors contribute to leaving us immobile, poisoned and dysfunctional. This condition is comparable to the neglect of a car -- rusty, run down and a pain to start back up. If nothing is done to keep ourselves moving, we’re going to turn into a run down, rusted, dilapidated 1974 Datsun. What can be done so that we don’t age as fast as that jalopy in the driveway of your house?
The good news is that we can slow down the aging process of our bodies to live happy, healthful and enjoyable lives with a few lifetime fitness solutions. Research has shown that at least 20 minutes of exercise per day will decrease the risk of falling, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. When we work with our personal training clients in Napa, we coach manageable and efficient exercise routines that can be done in about 20 minutes. We focus on coaching stretching exercises that each participant can efficiently and competently repeat at least 5 times per week, paying special attention to the neck, shoulder, spine, hip, knee and ankle joints.
In addition, the exercise that we put more attention on are those that focus on balance and coordination. Pair this with a leisurely walk 4-5 times per week and you are more than likely to hit that 20 minutes of exercise mark. Regular movement helps the muscles to keep moving and reinforces the supporting ligaments and tendons around the important joints of the body. Exercise keeps the heart beating, the lungs taking in oxygen, the arteries working to deliver oxygen to the critically important cells of the body. A few to trips to a local Napa gym throughout the month would help support regular exercise as well! Just like how we keep our cars running on a regular occurrence to be fully operational, the cells in the human body react the same way.
A diet rich in plant-based foods supports the body from oxidizing. Nutrients from fruits and vegetables have anti-oxidizing and nourishing properties that fend off deteriorating factors in the body. Vegetables fend off free radicals that threaten the integrity of cells and keep us from getting ill. A plant-rich diet also has been shown to decrease the likelihood of cancer occurring and has continually been shown to help alleviate conditions from other harmful diseases as well.
In addition, fruits and veggies are filled with lots of water, unlike processed bready and fat-based foods. The more water we have in our blood, the more efficiently our blood flows through our body delivering the much-needed oxygen and nutrients that are vital to keep us moving like a well-oiled machine. Keeping the cells in optimum condition helps them perform their functions in efficiently helping to reinforce the structure of bone, cartilage and muscle cell as well as promote proper hormone balance in the body.
Neglecting to feed our body with plant-based foods and water is like forgetting to put oil in the car, replacing the spark plugs or just letting the car run on a flat tire.
Lastly, smoking cigarettes or whatever the latest trend of things to put in your lungs for a brief high has and always will be correlated to the cause of some sort of disease. What would happen if you drove your car through a war zone every day? I’m pretty sure you’d get some smoke damage or even worse somewhere along the line.
Time can take toll on any object that endures our experiences in this world. However, just like the upkeep of your dependable automobile, adhering to the lifetime fitness themes of regular exercise, an abundance of plant-based foods and taking it easy on alcohol and smoking will lead us to a fulfilling life as we age.