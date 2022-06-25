This month I was privileged to visit Portugal's rustic and refined country. Following my arrival at the Lisbon airport, I took an Uber to a resort we stayed at on the outskirts of Lisbon.
The view from my room presented a landscape of rolling hills, vineyards and old homes topped with terra cotta tiles. The panoramic landscape and various gradients of hones of sage green, eucalyptus leaf teal, and the bright yellow-green slashes of the grape leaves brought me back to my home of Napa.
The only exception is that this land had obvious evidence that humans had established this culture before Napa began its existence. My initial impression on my first trip to Europe started with quite an impact on my emotions of how unique our world is.
Breath-taking sights and unforgettable cultural interactions were eminent. I couldn’t wait to explore the wonders Portugal had to offer. However, the trip from Northern California to the old world of Portugal took quite an investment of time, energy and physical fortitude. An overnight stay in a hotel followed a five-and-a-half-hour flight from San Francisco to Newark in New Jersey. A three-hour wait concluded the final trip to Lisbon in the airport before we departed on our eight-hour flight across the Atlantic.
A few different planes, a rushed night of slumber in a foreign hotel bed, and plenty of running around in an airport to finally sit in one place on a plane for eight hours took quite a toll on my body. When I arrived in Lisbon and entered the passport inspection line, I felt like I had run a marathon.
Along with being mentally exhausted, the long flight imposed a fair amount of physical, psychological and emotional stress. Sitting in one position for hours inflicted a state of atrophy on my lower back and hips as the muscles around my sacrum and hip joint tightened up.
These hours of keeping my body in the same shape didn’t match the usual modes of physical activity I am accustomed to in my home setting. I am used to being physically active through exercise and recreationally physical activity five to six times per week.
Additionally, being stuck in a metal tube shooting through the sky at 500 miles per hour for hours alongside other passengers in my same situation, packed like a can of sardines sharing the same air for five-plus hours, imposed the threat of getting sick.
Adding a foreign hotel bed that introduced my spine to a different surface resulted in a few new back pain symptoms my body usually didn’t experience. I knew I needed to reverse the direction of my body that remained static for so long. I yearned for a 20-minute static stretching session as soon as I closed my hotel room door to lengthen my body and reduce the pain I experienced from being contorted into a ball after sitting on a plane for two days.
We work with our personal training clients to consistently ensure routine exercises are performed one to three times per week. At times, exercise can be uncomfortable for our clients. They may have experienced similar stresses as me throughout their week.
Travelling in airplanes for work, long commutes in the car, and sitting in meetings for hours at a time is typical for the working population. One can imagine that tight hips, lower back pain, and psychological and emotional stress from work are similar to the challenges of a trip from California to Lisbon.
Exercise after a physically strenuous day of travel might sound like adding gasoline to the fire of the discomfort. However, ensuring the body is consistently adapting to become stronger and capable of enduring physical and emotional stress has proven time and time again to be the solution to fend off the pain, decrease stress, and enjoy experiences traveling will present.
The SAID principle is a term that exercise physiologists, physical therapists, and fitness professionals utilize as part of their trade to keep people moving efficiently and effectively.
SAID means: “Specific Adaptation to an Imposed Demand.” If we endure the stresses travel presents us and don’t do anything about it, our body will adapt to the lack of activity offered. For example, remaining seated will cause the hip flexors to shorten, the glutes will become inactive, and the lower back muscle will tighten inflicting pain to those areas.
However, if the individual sitting for an hour throughout the day reserves 15 to 30 minutes to perform a few stretches or mobility routines he or she may have learned from their yoga teacher, personal trainer, or physical therapist, their body will adapt to the lengthening of the muscles stretched.
After two to three months of consistently practicing stretching and mobility techniques, the body’s connective tissue, nervous system, and blood flow to stressed muscles will adapt to the consistency of post-travel stress reduction exercises. This means a body having consistent demands of stretching, mobility, and injury prevention exercises produces the adaption of pain reduction.
Immediate intervention of stretching common areas of pain following a long flight or drive is necessary to mitigate the stresses of long travel days. If we can absorb any take-home message of my long journey to Portugal, it would be to get on the ground and stretch right after you check in to your hotel room.
Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips
Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.
