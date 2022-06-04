Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Simple exercises for a huge impact

Maintaining your body in optimal condition is a proven tactic that increases your quality of life.
In addition, routine exercise slows bodily degradation caused by the advancement of age by increasing functional strength, fending off the breakdown of bone mineral density and controlling blood sugar levels.
It’s no surprise that exercise aids the human race to perform better throughout life. A visit to the doctor’s office can motivate people to exercise after hearing news about the wear and tear of joints and threats to metabolic disease as we age.
The solution to many of these issues is remedied by complying with a physically active lifestyle. After hearing such news from qualified medical professionals that we trust, we start to grasp how to create solutions to pain, metabolic disease and stress by understanding exercise. However, why are these issues still a problem in our society?
One of the biggest obstacles is a lack of time. A high percentage of the population works at a desk parked at a computer. An hour commute in the car and crossing the parking lot to continue sitting in front of a computer to accomplish an eight-hour day's worth of e-mail communication, meetings, or phone calls are typical situations for the working population. Combining these activities with a 40-hour or more workweek, this hamster wheel of work can significantly impact our quality of life.
A solution we recommend to our personal training clients is to educate themselves on exercises that cover a large surface area of the body's muscles. Investing an hour in a trip to the gym, cycling class, or yoga class offers an effective workout. It’s hard to replace a well-rounded exercise session. Once again, we can get challenged with not having enough time. However, mastering exercise techniques requiring minimal time and no equipment is beneficial.
Below are examples of efficient and effective exercises in which only performing one set of 10 repetitions can make a massive difference to our health and fitness.
The squat exercise is a compound lower body movement that induces positive stress to the hip, knee, and ankle joints. By performing the squat exercise competently and skillfully, the muscles surrounding the hips, lower back, knees, and ankles will develop muscular density and strength when performed regularly.
Gluteal muscles lack activation when sitting down for long periods; as a result, knees lock up when positioned in the same seated positions for hours. Additionally, the ankles remain in the same shape when sitting for an extended period, causing possible atrophy and weakness in the muscles of the feet. The chair squat is an efficient and effective exercise that activates these neglected muscles when performed for only five to ten repetitions once per day.
Chair squat: When seated at your desk chair, start by assuming a strong posture by ensuring your heels are planted flat on the ground and aligned under your knees. Tilt your torso forward while maintaining a straight spine until your armpits align with the middle of your thighs. While pushing your feet into the ground, lift your hips off the chair. Once your hips are off the chair's seat, push your hips forward while contracting your gluteal muscles until your hips are underneath your ribs and in a full standing position. Reverse this movement by slightly bending your knees and allowing your hips to slowly descend down and back until you are resting in a seated position. Perform this movement for about five to ten repetitions when you have a break in action during long bouts of sitting.
Another significant body area neglected due to a long day of sitting is the upper neck, thoracic spine and shoulder blade region. As we sit in front of our computers, phones or steering wheels, gravity naturally encourages our bodies to cave forward. When remaining in this sedentary position, our torsos can cave forward, producing the result of our back resembling a fishing pole with a marlin attached to the other end. Similar to the deactivation of our glutes, our shoulder blades muscles forget to function as well when we are slouched forward. Mastering an efficient shoulder blade exercise counteracts this detrimental condition imposed by prolonged bouts of sitting.
Scapular retraction: In a standing position, elevate your arms to the outside of your body. Bend your arms at your elbows to where your arms are at about a 90-degree bend and your fingertips are projected forward. Glide your shoulder blades backward until a brief muscular sensation is experienced in the muscles surrounding the shoulder blades. Perform this movement for five to 10 repetitions for one set.
Finding time to exercise is challenging. However, we all have 24 hours in our day. It’s how we utilize our time that makes a significant difference. If we can find time to perform one or two exercises first thing in the morning, before we hop in the shower, or set a timer when we are on a break at work, we can accomplish simple and effective exercises such as the examples listed above.
Remember, picking exercises that we can perform competently and effectively for just one set of desired repetitions is attainable by adhering to simple and effective movements. We might notice a significant difference in our human performance and everyday life.
Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips
Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.
