Stress puts us in a confined state of mind in which we feel like we have nowhere to go and we stay stuck in stressful states of anger, depression, anxiety.
We can find ourselves feeling stagnant at work, sitting or standing for hours. Similar to the way our bodies adapt to become stronger after weeks of regular exercise, maintaining an optimal quality of life requires your mind to be constantly percolating and striving for adaptation to efficiently deal with stress.
How do we keep our mind percolating and striving for the next best thing that’s in front of us? A technique that we teach our clients is a little bit of meditation that I learned in a college psychology course. We constantly talked about what an elite performer in an athletic event must go through to be successful in their competition. We connected the practices athletes must do to perform to how the general population could be elite performers as a parents, friend, or employee.
Something that is commonly taught to athletes before they execute an event is to take deep breaths.
Taking deep breaths slows down the heart rate a few beats per minute and decreases the amount of stress hormones that are telling the heart to beat rapidly. There is a physiological correlation to taking deep breaths and reducing the stimulation of the nervous system.
For example, marksmanship athletes participating in biathlons competitively ski downhill at high speeds, aim, and shoot at a target that is 50 meters away with a rifle. Skiing downhill to immediately shoot at a target while your heart is racing and stress hormones are overstimulating the body poses a substantial challenge.
Similarly, professional baseball players are taught to take a few deep breaths before going up to bat against a pitcher throwing a ball at 90 miles per hour. Taking deep breaths helps these athletes to become a better performer because they can focus on the task at hand that takes a high amount of dexterity and concentration.
Even though everyday life does not involve the challenges professional athletes deal with, stress can hit us the same way. For example, having a bad day at work can affect a person’s mood negatively, leading to a decreased desire to exercise, eat healthy or go to sleep in a timely manner due to increased stress and anxiety.
Getting yelled at by the boss or meeting certain deadlines will increase circulating stress hormones, blood pressure, and heart rate responses. This stress stimulus is very similar to the challenges athletes experience that increase their stress responses.
A solution to this stress is identical to how athletes center themselves using deep breathing techniques. By taking deep breaths, one can apply similar heart rate recovery, concentration, and an overall decrease in the amount of circulating stress hormones in the blood stream.
This is a technique that I was taught by one of my favorite psychology teachers in college:
1. Find an inanimate object outside like a tree, the horizon, or some clouds.
2. Look at that object. Close your eyes. Take one long, deep breath. Fill your lungs to full capacity. Take your time and keep your eyes closed.
3. Let that breath out. Keep your eyes closed
4. With your eyes still closed, take another long and steady deep breath. On the exhale, open your eyes and slowly let out your breath. Take as much time as you need.
5. Take one more deep breath with your eyes open, still looking at the object you initially picked out. Exhale one more time and start looking at other objects that strike your interest.
Try this technique when things get rough. We teach it to some of our personal training clients in the Napa Valley because there are so many amazing things to experience in this beautiful area of the world. Trees, vineyards, hills. Stress is always a threat to slow us down. However, the beauty around us is always present as well.
Take some time out of the stressful part of your day and look at something pretty.
It will be alright if we just take deep breaths.