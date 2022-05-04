Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

Opening our eyes and immediately rolling out of bed after our phone alarm clocks go off sounds like a challenging, intimidating and torturous task. Adding in exercise first thing in the morning after leaving our bedtime sanctuary can be akin to tossing some salt into a wound. However, the benefits of completing exercise first thing in the morning far outweigh excess time in bed.

Completing bouts of exertive physical activity first thing in the morning gifts the human body with life-enhancing adaptations. The increase in heart rate response and muscular engagement encourages the utilization of fat as a caloric fuel source throughout the rest of the day.

As the skeletal muscles of the body request more oxygen, the heart must beat a little faster. When the muscles use oxygen, increased plasma-free fatty acids are metabolized into energy.

Therefore, the increased demand for oxygen imposed upon the muscles at the earlier parts of the day, following a bout of exercise, assists the body to utilize fat as a fuel source for the remainder of the day.

Motivation can be challenging to get up and exercise first thing in the morning. A few tactics to help with this struggle might include the following:

• Create a weekly checklist. A tactic that has proven successful with our personal training clients struggling with finding time in their busy schedule to get exercise in is to create a weekly critical success factor checklist. One of the tactics we often recommend is to get at least 15 minutes of exercise in first thing in the morning three times per week.

• Take a walk with a dependable family member or friend. Having someone committed to completing a task makes it harder to avoid an exercise tactic that is as simple as taking a half-mile walk on a specific day. What sounds more challenging? Getting out of bed and going on a simple walk? Or, standing your friend up 15 minutes before your weekly scheduled appointment? Personally, I think letting someone down feels worse than getting up and taking a walk.

• Treat your exercise routines as an advanced form of meditation. Research supports meditation tactics grant benefits of stress reduction and overall feeling of happiness in life. Meditating can be accomplished in various forms, including yoga, breathing exercises, or active meditation focusing on the trees and birds while taking a walk. Taking time to exercise and putting your phone on silent is another form of meditation.

Waking up and exercising is challenging. However, if we focus on the gifts exercising in the morning offers us versus looking at it as a chore, we can enter into an optimal relationship with exercising in the morning.

Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com , or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.