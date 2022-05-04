 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fit for Life

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Waking up and exercising, Part 2

  • 0
Sean McCawley mug
Submitted

Opening our eyes and immediately rolling out of bed after our phone alarm clocks go off sounds like a challenging, intimidating and torturous task. Adding in exercise first thing in the morning after leaving our bedtime sanctuary can be akin to tossing some salt into a wound. However, the benefits of completing exercise first thing in the morning far outweigh excess time in bed.

Completing bouts of exertive physical activity first thing in the morning gifts the human body with life-enhancing adaptations. The increase in heart rate response and muscular engagement encourages the utilization of fat as a caloric fuel source throughout the rest of the day.

As the skeletal muscles of the body request more oxygen, the heart must beat a little faster. When the muscles use oxygen, increased plasma-free fatty acids are metabolized into energy.

Therefore, the increased demand for oxygen imposed upon the muscles at the earlier parts of the day, following a bout of exercise, assists the body to utilize fat as a fuel source for the remainder of the day.

People are also reading…

Motivation can be challenging to get up and exercise first thing in the morning. A few tactics to help with this struggle might include the following:

• Create a weekly checklist. A tactic that has proven successful with our personal training clients struggling with finding time in their busy schedule to get exercise in is to create a weekly critical success factor checklist. One of the tactics we often recommend is to get at least 15 minutes of exercise in first thing in the morning three times per week.

• Take a walk with a dependable family member or friend. Having someone committed to completing a task makes it harder to avoid an exercise tactic that is as simple as taking a half-mile walk on a specific day. What sounds more challenging? Getting out of bed and going on a simple walk? Or, standing your friend up 15 minutes before your weekly scheduled appointment? Personally, I think letting someone down feels worse than getting up and taking a walk.

• Treat your exercise routines as an advanced form of meditation. Research supports meditation tactics grant benefits of stress reduction and overall feeling of happiness in life. Meditating can be accomplished in various forms, including yoga, breathing exercises, or active meditation focusing on the trees and birds while taking a walk. Taking time to exercise and putting your phone on silent is another form of meditation.

Waking up and exercising is challenging. However, if we focus on the gifts exercising in the morning offers us versus looking at it as a chore, we can enter into an optimal relationship with exercising in the morning.

 Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, CA, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com , or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.

Fit for Life: Napa-based fitness specialist Sean McCawley offers health tips

Sean McCawley is a Napa-based life time fitness specialist, personal trainer, and the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Contact him at 707-287-2727 or visit napatenaciousfitness.com.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: A road trip down the spine

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our spine is akin to a highway in the human body. By engaging in physical activity that keeps the spinal muscles active, we perform proper maintenance on our main freeway of nerves, just as of Cal Trans workers cares for these roads. 

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Staving off illness

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Our willpower and perseverance to make a trek to a local gym, take a yoga class or participate in outdoor physical activity are equally, if not more powerful, than any medicine that keeps us away from the doctor's office.

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica
Columnists

Sean McCawley: More help with sciatica

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

We can’t thrive in life when being held up by painful symptoms such as sciatica. Pick exercises that are simple, effective, and easy to replicate on weekly basis to help us live pain free, happy, and strong lives.

Sean McCawley: Training for travel
Health & Fitness

Sean McCawley: Training for travel

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

Getting ready to travel again? Make sure to plan ahead for trips with a balanced exercise prescription to ensure your body is strong and injury-free to enjoy these life-changing experiences.

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks
Columnists

Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: The Art of Putting on Socks

  • SEAN MCCAWLEY
  • Updated

The act of putting socks on can be commonly overlooked but if you lose that ability, it’s quite a task to get back. Tracking your performance on how efficiently you can put on your socks is a good marker to see what you might need to improve on to ensure you can bend up and down.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans say technology is helping mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News