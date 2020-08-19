Sean McCawley, Fit For Life: 99 years of focus: a tribute to my grandfather

I rarely spoke with my grandpa about stress or hardships that occurred in his life. A farm boy from Oklahoma who navigated a plane in World War II: I could assume there have been quite a few things he has seen as he reaches page 99 of his life.

A primary reason we avoided speaking about his hardships is because he was always doing something to improve what was around him. If he spent all of his time working on projects, exercising, and focusing on his hobbies, then where was the time to share his hardships?

Stress, sadness and rough times obviously happened in this man’s history, but he never spent his time dwelling on these things. He spent his time focusing on what was in front of him to make himself thrive. Therefore, when he said, “I didn’t have time for that.” I can now see that he didn’t have time to be hindered by anything outside of bettering himself slow him down.

I want to acknowledge my grandpa for getting to this point. He’ll always be a hero, mentor and motivator for me to keep my head up when times are challenging. If we could think about where our stress goes, how our animosity toward something induces rash decisions, if we let depression get the best of us, perhaps we can divert that energy elsewhere.