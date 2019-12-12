The cold, dreary, dark month of December marks the end of a hard-worked year. The holiday season of lights, snowflakes, and Santa hats are upon us. Along with our enthusiasm toward the holiday season, traditional holiday treats are starting to make their way into our lives. Gingerbread men that our kids bring home from school and the peppermint mochas are featured at our local Napa Valley coffee shops.
As we embrace holiday traditions of taking the kids to go see Santa and place presents underneath the trees, it’s time to enjoy traditional holiday-indulgent foods. A common example includes co-workers bringing in fruit cake, candy canes, and reindeer-shaped cookies into the office.
Family gatherings that we look forward to can include an eye-popping display of traditional holiday comfort foods. Let’s not forget the limited time edition of holiday beer, gifts of wine, and ladle full servings of eggnog.
These moments we enjoy with our friends and family over delicious food gives us some time to sit back and reflect upon another year on the planet. This rewarding time of the year while we partake in great food allows us to hang out with the people we hold dear. However, along with the luminous selection of holiday treats and yearning for relaxation with friends and family, there can be waistline-expanding side effects if we get carried away.
These hedonistic holiday traditions are hard to pass up because they happen only once a year. We don’t want to miss out. The scent of nutmeg, peppermint, and hot cocoa offers a nostalgia unique to the holidays. Along with these sweet treats, insulin is having a holiday party with our fat cells too.
Sweet, bready foods cause an increase in insulin circulating through our blood stream. Increased concentrations of insulin trigger fat cells to absorb free floating sugar withing the blood and get larger. As our fat cells underneath the skin start to expand, our new year’s resolution goals start to get further out of reach.
Fortunately, the human body has a resiliency to fend off an over-accumulation of fat cell production if the practice of regular exercise and physical activity is built into our weekly routines.
Similar to fat cells, lean muscle cells are also sensitive to insulin after exercise. Insulin is a hormone that causes absorption of sugar into muscle cells when they have been stressed through exercise.
Sugary, carb-centered, bread-like holiday foods cause an increase in circulating insulin after being consumed. While insulin is strongly related to the threat of inducing diabetic symptoms, it is a good thing for the growth of lean muscle mass when following rigorous physical activity.
Muscles require sugar as a fuel source after exercise to grab onto proteins and resynthesize connective tissue within the muscle cell to become stronger and leaner. Increased concentration of lean muscle aids in using fat as a fuel source in our everyday lives.
One of the best lines of defense against the over-indulgence of holiday foods wreaking havoc on our bodies is to exercise on days when you these holiday foods. Going to a holiday party tonight? It might be a good idea to go to a yoga class, visit the gym, or visit one of the skilled personal trainers here in the Napa Valley. Routine exercise throughout the holidays helps offset threats of eating too many decadent foods, causing the fat cells in our body to have a holiday party of their own.
Memorable holiday experiences come only once a year. It’s important to take advantage of them. However, the new year is right around the corner. We need a healthy and able body to have another successful year in 2020. Let’s make this holiday season an unforgettable experience by productively preparing for the time we spend with our friends and family. Make exercise and physical activity a complement to the holiday celebrations we enjoy so much.