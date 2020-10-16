Sean McCawley, Fit For Life : A healthy start to fall days

Last week’s “Fit for Life” column highlighted the changing of seasons. As we welcome in a lesser-lit world during the fall season, venturing outdoors can become a challenge. We enjoyed the summer, partaking in outdoor activities around our homes and in recreational events, but the wet climate we are about to endure imposes obstacles to getting outside. While change is a good thing for the body and mind, we might want to consider what changes these fall and winter climate conditions limit us to.

Seasonal environmental changes can be a good thing because we interact with our environment differently. If we had the same climate all year, we wouldn’t learn how to adjust to adverse situations. Each fall month brings about different themes that our society embraces. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the New Year promote a sense of unity and togetherness among family and friends. However, these changing seasons offer shorter days and colder weather. If we have a dry warm house waiting for us, sometimes the last thing we think about is physical activity. Cuddling up on the cozy couch with a blanket while watching Netflix holiday specials might sound more appealing.

Physical activity is optimal to promote healthy weight, efficient energy reserves, and strength. Being physically active also fends off debilitating conditions such as arthritis, loss of balance, and risks of injury.