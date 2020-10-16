Sean McCawley, Fit For Life : A healthy start to fall days

Last week’s “Fit for Life” column highlighted the changing of seasons. As we welcome in a lesser-lit world during the fall season, venturing outdoors can become a challenge. We enjoyed the summer, partaking in outdoor activities around our homes and in recreational events, but the wet climate we are about to endure imposes obstacles to getting outside. While change is a good thing for the body and mind, we might want to consider what changes these fall and winter climate conditions limit us to.
Seasonal environmental changes can be a good thing because we interact with our environment differently. If we had the same climate all year, we wouldn’t learn how to adjust to adverse situations. Each fall month brings about different themes that our society embraces. Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the New Year promote a sense of unity and togetherness among family and friends. However, these changing seasons offer shorter days and colder weather. If we have a dry warm house waiting for us, sometimes the last thing we think about is physical activity. Cuddling up on the cozy couch with a blanket while watching Netflix holiday specials might sound more appealing.
Physical activity is optimal to promote healthy weight, efficient energy reserves, and strength. Being physically active also fends off debilitating conditions such as arthritis, loss of balance, and risks of injury.
It’s also important to think about what foods we should be consuming during these lower physical activity times of the year. These holiday seasons feature the tradition of comforting family recipes. Not to mention all of the candy that surrounds our homes and workplace in celebration of Halloween. Combine decreased physical activity with the indulgent food traditions the fall brings, we are prone to threatening our nutritional habits.
The first meal of the day sets the tone for a productive day for the body and mind. Eating something light, healthy, and easily digestible allows efficient nutrient absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. In contrast, consuming foods that are bready, buttery, and containing high-fat content can bloat and slow us down our bodies. When the body feels weighed down, the likelihood of becoming content to park ourselves in a reclining cushioned chair and limit physical activity becomes enticing.
To help the body stay nimble and promote the mind to stay motivated by avoiding rich, dense foods, it might be a good idea to think about some healthy breakfast options to jumpstart our day during the shorter days and colder weather.
Below are a few healthy breakfast ideas to introduce to the first meal of the day, stimulate your body’s performance, and stave off unwanted weight during the changing seasons.
Sweet Potatoes Hash
Sweet potatoes are a holiday favorite that can usually be featured in casseroles during the holidays. However, what about enjoying this tuber in a breakfast dish? To prepare a hash, simply peel and shred a sweet potato in a cheese grater. If you have a food processor with a shredder setting, this makes the process even faster. Heat a pan with some oil in it over medium heat. Take a handful of the hash and simmer in the oil for about 2 minutes, and then flip the hash. Finish on the other side for 2 minutes. If you want extra protein, serve with a fried egg or two over the top.
Quick Breakfast Smoothie
Running a little late in the morning? Is breakfast a daunting task? If so, putting a few objects in the blender and flipping a switch might be an appealing tactic. A simple breakfast smoothie that we teach our personal training clients to make in the morning includes a banana, peanut butter, chia seeds, a little honey, and water. Put these ingredients in the blender and let it rip for about 1 minute or so. In a matter of minutes, you have your breakfast made and ready for consumption. You can get on with your day after consuming a smoothie that has healthy carbohydrates, sufficient protein content, and healthy fats. Not to mention all of the water that is present in this smoothie will assist in optimal hydration throughout the day.
The wet, cold, and dreary setting that is upon us doesn’t need to be debilitating. Sure, we might lose a few steps in our daily walking goals. Recreational physical activities might be momentarily shunted. However, that doesn’t mean we need to throw in the towel. Perhaps being mindful of what types of foods go in our bodies at the start of the day can help us stay healthy and fit during these times.
Sean McCawley , the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com
