Sean McCawley Fit for Life: A real pain in the neck

What causes these “pains in the neck?” What seems to be the most basic activities equate to the driving factors in the struggle against neck and upper shoulder pain. Our everyday jobs require us to drive, type on a computer, use the computer mouse, sit in uncomfortable airplane seats and deal with the sneakiest neck disturber of them all, our cellphones. The almighty cellphone and Dracula might as well be best buds. They are like two peas in a pod if their primary job were to cause pain in the neck.

We type on computers, the shoulders lock in positions that cause strains on the musculature of the neck, shoulder blades, and upper arms. The placement of the hands on a steering wheel in the same position while driving one o more hours isn’t much different.

The invention of the cellphone has progressed society to where it is today. It has also inflicted more neck pain than our favorite vampire. As we gaze down at the tiny screen on our phones to view text messages, videos and the omnipresent social media feeds, the shoulder blades protract forward, the cervical vertebrae rounds into the shape of the top of a candy cane, and our head is shifted forward to where it sits on the tip our neck like a weight hanging from a fishing pole.