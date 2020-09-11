Sean McCawley Fit for Life: A real pain in the neck

Do you ever wonder why Dracula lacked friends? Some people disliked the fictional character because he ravaged communities by turning them into vampires. It probably didn’t make him exceedingly popular after he drank everyone’s blood by gnawing on their necks with his ice pick-like fangs. One could say that Dracula was a real “pain in the neck.”
All humor aside, neck pain can truly afflict our everyday lives. Our personal training clients often share the pain and symptoms they get from tight neck muscles.
Common areas for neck muscle pain include the upper neck at the base of the skull, tops of the shoulder, in between the spine and shoulder blades and underneath the shoulder blade. A vast network of nerves runs on top, around, underneath and is interlaced within the musculature of the neck, thorax, and arms.
The matrix of nerve cells travelling from the cervical vertebra to the arms is called the brachial plexus. This is the primary network of nerves responsible for innervating the arms, hands and fingers. Similar to how a crimped water hose limits water delivery to its destination, pressure or disruption to the brachial plexus disrupts signals the brain transmits to working muscles. Indications of brachial plexus neuropathy are dull pain, tingling, or numbness in the fingers.
Additionally, nerves branching off the spine from the cervical and upper thoracic vertebrae innervate the upper back and scapula. Optimally functioning muscular attachments to the scapula are one of the most important factors in healthy shoulder joints. Therefore, any disturbances within neuromuscular systems from the cervical and thoracic spine in its musculotendinous attachment elicit a significant impedance to the functionality and production of upper extremity interactions in our everyday lives.
What causes these “pains in the neck?” What seems to be the most basic activities equate to the driving factors in the struggle against neck and upper shoulder pain. Our everyday jobs require us to drive, type on a computer, use the computer mouse, sit in uncomfortable airplane seats and deal with the sneakiest neck disturber of them all, our cellphones. The almighty cellphone and Dracula might as well be best buds. They are like two peas in a pod if their primary job were to cause pain in the neck.
We type on computers, the shoulders lock in positions that cause strains on the musculature of the neck, shoulder blades, and upper arms. The placement of the hands on a steering wheel in the same position while driving one o more hours isn’t much different.
The invention of the cellphone has progressed society to where it is today. It has also inflicted more neck pain than our favorite vampire. As we gaze down at the tiny screen on our phones to view text messages, videos and the omnipresent social media feeds, the shoulder blades protract forward, the cervical vertebrae rounds into the shape of the top of a candy cane, and our head is shifted forward to where it sits on the tip our neck like a weight hanging from a fishing pole.
Performing this compromised action for 5 to 10 minutes multiple times throughout the day is a perfect way to inflect neck pain and neuropathy in the neck and brachial plexus.
A productive way to counteract this pain is to mindfully perform the inverse action that is causing this neck pain crisis. We teach our personal training clients in Napa to “park the shoulder blades” when performing exercises and to practice in their everyday lives.
To put the shoulder blades in “park,” retract the shoulder blades to where they glide backwards against the ribs toward the thoracic spine. Additionally, depress the shoulder blades by gliding them downward away from the neck.
Practicing these movements not only during exercise, but also while waiting in line at the grocery store relaxes muscles that reduces neck stress.
“Parking the shoulder blades” will also utilize larger muscles that are responsible for holding up the brunt of the stress the shoulders, neck, and upper arms endure. Put the phone away and park your shoulders.
By mindfully remembering to “park the shoulder blades” we can decrease neck pain. Lastly, our cars, computers, and phones shouldn’t have anything in common with a horrific fairy tale villain. Manage the time we spend on threats to our neck combined and exercise regularly to relieve your “pain in the neck.”
