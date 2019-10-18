A success story occurred recently for one our Napa personal training clients. After many trials and hard work, this exerciser was able to perform one complete pull up.
Let’s call this exerciser who works out at our fitness facility Arnold. While making our way through a weekly training session, Arnold was asked to perform band-assisted pull ups, a form of the pull-up exercise that we instruct our clients using the assistance of a strong rubber band wrapped around the top of the pull up bar, which is then looped under the participant’s foot.
This technique offers assistance to the participant to pull their body weight while performing the pull up movement. We decided to try a set of pull-ups without the band. To Arnold’s surprise, he was able to perform three full pull-ups unassisted.
Arnold was elated because this was a tremendous victory for him. He had never performed a pull-up. As an adult, this was a monumental moment for him and me.
He exclaimed, “After four years of training at Napa Tenacious Fitness, even you can do a pull-up!” However, even after his comical reference for a sales pitch to promote his success, he reflected more seriously upon his experience. This statement was also a realistic statement of the truth. Having never been able to perform a full pull-up, there was no question that the four years of a training regimen of consistent resistance training was necessary to be able to achieve this elite level of human performance.
To master the pull-up, a tremendous amount of practice, dedication, and time need to be put into a training program. More than half of the population in our society cannot perform pull-ups. The performance of a pull-up takes a tremendous amount of strength, courage and coordination. While there are people who can perform pull-ups, I have seen fewer than 10% of the adult population able to competently do one.
You have free articles remaining.
Arnold’s journey to achieving this goal is similar to that of an apprentice sushi chef or a culinary student entering their stage. Staging is an unpaid internship test when a cook or chef works for free to gain a position in another chef’s kitchen to learn and be exposed to new techniques and cuisines. Historically, traditional sushi chefs in training have been known to cook and roll rice for months to years before actually picking up a knife and cutting sushi.
As culinary students enter their stage to learn about the infrastructure of restaurants, their tasks may be to peel shrimp, scrub bones with a toothbrush or clean dishes before getting firsthand experience on how to properly cut an onion. It might take another few months to a year to learn how to make a sauce.
We can see a comparison to the years of development of the muscles and coordination that are involved in harmoniously interacting when performing a pull-up and the years of busy work for culinary students as they put in their time for a promotion in the ranks. Arnold’s journey of mastering the pull-up is an example of refining a lifelong craft to improve his body strength. Whether it be peeling shrimp, cooking rice, or performing band-assisted pull-ups for years, mastering your craft in the arena of your choosing takes time, dedication, and passion.
Arnold had a similar experience to culinary apprentices. He showed up on time for personal training appointments in Napa three times a week and put effort into every exercise. The training sessions focused on a full-body approach to strengthen his legs, upper body, and core. Over this time, Arnold received adaptation in strength in his grip, forearms, and shoulder blades muscles. Additionally, Arnold had to overcome his fear of heights and the rare possibility of slipping off the bar and falling. As the story goes, after four years of showing up and facing these challenges, Arnold performed a pull-up. He can now do seven in a row unassisted.
Arnold peeled the perfect shrimp in the back of the kitchen. He cooked flawless rice for the veteran sushi chefs. He put in the time to face his fears and work because he loves his craft of refining his body. Sushi apprentices and culinary students cook food for people to express their love of their craft of preparing delicious meals. Arnold’s commitment toward the time he puts into mastering the health and well-being of his body allows him to be a strong, healthy, and fit for the people he loves. If you show up to master the craft you love, you will improve.