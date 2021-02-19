Sean McCawley, Fit For Life, Another pain in the neck

Cervical protraction and retraction

While in a standing position with your face forward, glide your chin forward as if you are a turtle peaking its head out of its shell. Feel the muscles underneath the chin attached to the neck and collar bones contract for about one second. Don’t overstretch. Reverse the motion, gliding your chin backward. Similar to how a turtle would retract its head back into its shell. Be mindful not to stretch too far in each direction. Move the head and neck forward and back in a smooth gliding motion five times in both directions.

Cervical Rotation

This movement is as simple as shaking your head in disagreement. In fact, we call this movement the “no” movement in our warmup routine. Simply stand in an upright, stable, pain free posture, and turn your chin to one side of your body until a brief stretching sensation in felt. Hold that position for about one second and repeat the same movement turning your chin to the other direction. Repeat this movement in a slow and controlled motion for five repetitions.