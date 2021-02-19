Sean McCawley, Fit For Life, Another pain in the neck

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”
This term usually refers to people responsible for critical decision-making duties but “heavy is the head” is also a description that is not too far off from describing the anatomy of our skull.
Some statistics indicate the human head averages a weight of 11 pounds. We can appreciate the weight of our cranium when picking up a gallon of paint that weighs about 11 pounds.
Imagine placing an object that size on top of the cervical vertebrae at the very top the human body’s spinal column. Additionally, envision a rotational hinge at the base of the object allowing for rotation, up and down, and side-to-side movements.
Fill that object with blood, organs, connective tissue, and the most important organ responsible for the development of the human race, the brain. The gallon-of-paint-sized cranium is surrounded by muscles, bones, tendons and ligaments to hold it upright. Any disturbance to this uniquely dense area of our body can disrupt the functions and quality of our everyday lives.
Our personal training clients just entering an exercise program sometimes comment about the pain they sense throughout their body. Neck pain is a popular area that is expressed as a hot spot for pain. A “sharp, searing” pain in the middle of the neck. “Tightness or twinges” in the side of the neck. “Hollow pain “where the neck meets the shoulders.”
These are sensations we don’t wish upon anyone. Depression, frustration, anxiety, and disruptions to our everyday workflow are just a few setbacks caused by neck pain.
Neck pain can be caused by arthritis in the cervical vertebrae, muscular strains, impinged nerves, or bulging discs in the cervical vertebrae.
Some of these conditions may need physical therapy or even medical intervention as a solution to chronic pain. However, the majority of our clients who start an exercise program with neck pain commonly see their pain subside after three months of regular adherence to exercise.
This is a byproduct of seeing a decrease in neck pain is due to the acclimation of the neck muscles adaptation to the productive stress of exercises imposed upon underutilized muscles supporting the cervical vertebrae and shoulder.
As a part of the dynamic, stretching warmup, we encourage clients to perform before every exercise routine, a few neck movements are included to promote blood flow and neuromuscular facilitation to the musculature interlaced within and attached to the skull, cervical vertebrae, shoulder blades and thoracic spine responsible for supporting the neck.
Performing just five movements of these exercises significantly improves the functions of the neck, influencing pain to decrease. Here are two examples of neck-specific exercises that can safely be performed at home or before an exercise routine to promote neck strengthening.
Cervical protraction and retraction
While in a standing position with your face forward, glide your chin forward as if you are a turtle peaking its head out of its shell. Feel the muscles underneath the chin attached to the neck and collar bones contract for about one second. Don’t overstretch. Reverse the motion, gliding your chin backward. Similar to how a turtle would retract its head back into its shell. Be mindful not to stretch too far in each direction. Move the head and neck forward and back in a smooth gliding motion five times in both directions.
Cervical Rotation
This movement is as simple as shaking your head in disagreement. In fact, we call this movement the “no” movement in our warmup routine. Simply stand in an upright, stable, pain free posture, and turn your chin to one side of your body until a brief stretching sensation in felt. Hold that position for about one second and repeat the same movement turning your chin to the other direction. Repeat this movement in a slow and controlled motion for five repetitions.
We don’t need to go to the extreme of tying a strap to our head with a weight attached to it to strengthen the neck. As we demonstrated at the beginning of the article, we already have an object reminiscent of a gallon of paint attached to the top of our spine. Remember to exercise the simple movers of the neck to alleviate pain and avoid future potential injuries to this important part of the body that holds our brain in place.
WATCH NOW: HOW YOU CAN PROPERLY DOUBLE MASK TO STAY EXTRA SAFE
CHECK OUT: NAPA COUNTY HAS GOT IT COVERED — FACE MASKS AND OTHER FACE COVERINGS
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Carol Shour
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Face shields
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Napa County has got it covered
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Napa police department employees
Family members
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Photos: Faces and Places, April 19
Sean McCawley, the founder and owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness in Napa, welcomes questions and comments. Reach him at 707-287-2727, napatenacious@gmail.com or visit the website napatenaciousfitness.com.