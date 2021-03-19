Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Are You Eating Enough?

In order to appreciate the development of lean muscle mass, we not only need to train efficiently and effectively, but we also need to ensure we are consuming enough food responsible for upholding the framework of our lean muscle mass.

Protein and carbohydrates are a critical component to lean muscle mass synthesis. Protein acts as the building blocks that lay the framework of the skeletal muscles surrounding our bones. Carbohydrates produce energy for the muscle to grab onto a free-floating protein in the bloodstream and attach them to sites of muscle that needing repair. This combination is exceptionally potent when the muscle has been stressed after a physically exhausting bout of activity, such as a workout routine.

Muscles use carbohydrates as fuel throughout workouts to activate muscles and move bones throughout the exercise. Protein is also used as fuel throughout workouts after carbohydrates and fat have been utilized as energy.

This is important to know because, without a source of protein before exercise, the body will breakdown the muscle in the skeletal muscle converting the muscle cell to protein so it can then be used as a calorie source of energy. This process of protein breakdown within the muscle cell can cause more stress to the muscle than the exercise session is currently imposing.