Sean McCawley Fit for Life: Balancing imbalances

2. Heel-to-toe walk: Revisiting the movement of our feline counterparts walking along the fence lines, walking in a straight line by narrowing our feet’s path of travel poses a challenge. This movement is not only important for side-to-side balance, but also helps us move forward and backward when there is scenario imposing a threat of losing balance. To perform this exercise, find a line that you can walk along. A tile grout line or the edge of an area rug will suffice. Take one step forward ensuring the heel touches the lead foot’s toes. Alternate striding one foot in front of the other. Repeat this protocol for a total of 10-30 feet distance. Repeat traveling this distance for 1-3 sets. After mastering this technique, we should all be able to pass the DUI test in a sober state.

3. Isometric Single Leg Wall Sit: Lower extremity strength is important for balance. Ensuring muscles have an attuned neuromuscular system and muscular endurance assists the mitigation of potential loss of balance scenarios. To perform, place your back against a wall. Slide down the wall to where your knees are bent at a 15-30-degree angle and lift one foot off the ground. Your weight should be situated on one leg, opposite foot lifted off the ground. Maintain this position for 10-30 seconds and repeat for 1-3 sets. To increase the challenge of this exercise, raise your arms out in front of you or hold them over head.