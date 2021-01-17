Sean McCawley, Fit for Life: Beating the January blues

Additionally, exercise promotes the ability for our bodies to get a better night’s sleep. Therefore, while January is blowing its cold air on us, we can at least get some much-needed sleep and be happy and fit for the sunny days in the future. The solution to depressing outdoor cold weather is exercising. So why not get some exercise indoors where the climate is well lit, dry, and warm?

Some simple exercises we recommend to our personal training clients to do indoors are squats, planks and pushups. Here are some instructions on how to do execute them:

Zombie Squat

We call this exercise a zombie squat because we instruct clients to keep their hands out in front of them as they were a zombie from “Night of the Living Dead.” To perform, extend your hands out in front of your body to where the hand is elevated below the collar bones. While keeping your chest and head upright, point your toes forward and sit your hips down and back until you feel a brief stretch in the glute and hip flexor region. Keep the pressure on the heels. Pay special attention to ensuring your heels don’t come off the ground and don’t let the arches of the feet collapse in. Repeat for three sets of 5-10 repetitions.

Straight Arm Plank